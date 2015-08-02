Preview: Angels at Dodgers

Rookie Joc Pederson could return to the starting lineup Sunday as the Los Angeles Dodgers look to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Los Angeles Angels, who have lost five straight and eight of their last nine. Manager Don Mattingly rested Pederson for the last two games after the outfielder ended July by hitting .169 with one home run and five RBIs.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has been battling a virus but managed to escape trouble in each of the last two games to record back-to-back saves. The Dodgers’ bullpen has been a constant source of concern, but new arrivals Jim Johnson and Luis Avilan are expected to play a prominent role in the seventh and eighth innings. The Dodgers have won five in a row against the slumping Angels, who have scored a total of seven runs over their last four games. The Angels traded for outfielders David Murphy, Shane Victorino and David DeJesus in hopes of boosting their offense, but the trio has struggled through the first two games of the Freeway Series.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Angels), SportsNet LA (Dodgers)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Cory Rasmus (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Mat Latos (4-7, 4.48)

Rasmus is making a spot start in place of C.J. Wilson, who will have surgery to repair a left elbow impingement and miss the rest of the season. The 27-year-old has missed most of the season due to core muscle surgery but recorded a 2.57 ERA in six starts late last season for the Angels. Rasmus has appeared in 10 games (three starts) for Triple-A Salt Lake and threw a season-high 42 pitches on June 30.

Latos is making his Dodgers debut after being acquired from Miami earlier this week as part of a three-team trade with Atlanta. The 27-year-old is 1-5 with a 3.34 ERA in six career starts at Dodger Stadium as a member of the Padres, Reds and Marlins. Latos, who owns a 2.96 ERA over 45 2/3 innings since returning in mid-June from a knee injury, last faced the Angels on April 3, 2013, as a member of the Reds and yielded three runs over six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games since the All-Star break.

2. The Angels are 8-37 when allowing at least four runs.

3. Dodgers C A.J. Ellis (knee) is expected to be activated from the disabled list when eligible on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Angels 4