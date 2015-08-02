Dodgers 5, Angels 3 (10 innings)

LOS ANGELES -- Andre Ethier hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning and a two-run home run in the 10th as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of their home half of the Freeway Series, handing the Los Angeles Angels a 5-3 defeat Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

Outfielder Ethier had not hit a home run since June 29, a span of 20 games, before the two-homer day.

The Dodgers have now won six in a row against their southern California neighbors, the longest winning streak for either team in this interleague matchup.

The Angels, meanwhile, will lick their wounds all the way back down the I-5 Freeway after going 0-6 on a six-game road trip to Houston and Los Angeles. The Angels have lost nine of their past 10 overall to fall four games behind the Astros in the AL West.

The Dodgers dominated the weekend series with starting pitchers Zack Greinke, Clayton Kershaw and Mat Latos. That trio allowed just three runs on 11 hits over 22 innings in the series.

Making his first start for the Dodgers since being acquired in a trade-deadline deal with the Miami Marlins, Latos went six innings Sunday and allowed just one run on four hits and a walk.

The Angels’ lone run came in the sixth inning when right fielder Kole Calhoun doubled to left field and worked his way around to score on a pair of ground outs.

With starters C.J. Wilson (elbow) and Jered Weaver (hip) on the DL, the Angels couldn’t offer the same kind of starting pitching. Cory Rasmus came out of the bullpen to start Sunday in what would have been Wilson’s spot, and the Angels pieced it together with relievers the rest of the way.

The group effort was a strong one. But Rasmus gave up a two-run home run to second baseman Howie Kendrick in the third inning that proved to be the difference for most of the game.

Traded by the Angels to the Dodgers last December, Kendrick showed off for his former team. He hit a home run in the first game Friday as well, added a double on Sunday and scored a run in each game.

The Angels (Calhoun) and Dodgers (Ethier’s first) swapped home runs in the eighth inning, and the Dodgers went into the ninth with a one-run lead -- but no closer to protect it.

Kenley Jansen pitched the previous two nights and is fighting a virus. The Dodgers went to J.P. Howell and Pedro Baez to close it out, but Baez gave up a game-tying RBI double to catcher Chris Iannetta with two outs in the ninth.

That sent the game into extra innings where Ethier’s second home run decided it in the 10th.

The win completed a 4-1 homestand for the Dodgers, who moved a season-high 15 games over .500 (60-45) and 2 1/2 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the NL West.

NOTES: Before the game, the Dodgers optioned RHP Yimi Garcia to Triple-A Oklahoma City to clear a roster spot for right-hander Mat Latos, who was obtained from the Miami Marlins on Thursday. ... C A.J. Ellis (knee) has been doing running drills and taking batting practice. The Dodgers are expected to activate him from the DL when he becomes eligible on Tuesday. ... Dodgers RHPs Carlos Frias (back) and Chris Hatcher (oblique) will continue their rehab assignments with Triple-A Oklahoma City this week. Frias is expected to start on Wednesday. ... Angels LHP C.J. Wilson said the results of an MRI on his pitching elbow showed bone spurs on “all four sides of my elbow.” He is considering surgery, which would likely sideline him for the rest of this season. Wilson said he will seek opinions from Dr. Neal ElAttrache as well as Dr. James Andrews.