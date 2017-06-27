LOS ANGELES -- Ricky Nolasco broke a long personal streak of losses and the Los Angeles Dodgers' 10-game winning streak, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-0 win over their crosstown rival at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

Nolasco (3-9) pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings as the Angels won the first game of their interleague series against the Dodgers.

The left-hander had lost seven straight starts, tying the Angels' franchise record. The Angels had lost in each of his past 10 starts before Monday. They were 3-12 in his 15 starts this season.

He also came in having allowed 23 home runs, the most in the American League, and was facing a team that had homered in 17 straight games and 41 times during that streak. Limited run support wasn't helping; the Angels scored just 26 runs in his 15 previous starts while he was in the game.

The Dodgers (51-27) were held to five hits. They had scored five runs or more in eight of the 10 wins and had won 16 of 17 and 11 straight home games.

The Angels (41-39) are 14-9 in their past 23 games. They moved two games over .500 for the first time since May 23.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill (4-4) pitched past the fifth inning for the first time this season, allowing three runs and four hits in seven innings. Only a triple by Andrelton Simmons was hard hit.

The Dodgers trailed 3-0 when they mounted their only rally in the seventh. Yasiel Puig reached on a grounder to second that upset Nolasco. Enrique Hernandez lined a pitch off Nolasco's right leg and down the right field, putting runners on second and third.

Angels reliever Cam Bedrosian replaced Nolasco and struck out pinch hitter Mike Freeman and Chase Utley to end the rally.

Keynan Middleton and David Hernandez each threw an inning to complete the shutout.

The Angels took a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Hill walked Nolasco and Cameron Maybin singled off the glove of Chase Utley. With two outs following a double steal, Yunel Escobar blooped a single to right field.

Simmons tripled to center to start the third and scored on Danny Espinosa's sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Hill pitched into the sixth inning for the first time this season. Simmons' triple was the only ball hit hard in the first five innings.

Hill openly complained about the strike zone of plate umpire Jerry Layne, mostly about a lot of pitches up in the zone were called balls.

Nolasco gave up a leadoff double to Utley in the bottom of the first and walked two with two outs before striking out Joc Pederson.

Pederson came a few feet away from a home run to right field that was snagged with a well-timed leap by Kole Calhoun.

NOTES: Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation, a day after lasting just three innings and throwing three wild pitches against the Colorado Rockies. ... The Dodgers recalled RHP Brock Stewart and OF Trayce Thompson from Triple-A Oklahoma City and sent down RHP Ross Stripling. ... The Angels recalled 1B/3B Jefry Marte from Triple-A Salt Lake City and sent 3B Kaleb Cowart back to the minors. Cowart went 2-for-3 with two RBIs on Sunday in his season debut against the Boston Red Sox.