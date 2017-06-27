Nolasco, Angels end Dodgers' 10-game win streak

LOS ANGELES -- The pregame odds were not in Ricky Nolasco's favor.

The Los Angeles Angels right-hander had lost seven consecutive starts, tying the franchise record. His team had lost the last 10 games he started, and he had allowed an American League-high 23 home runs.

He was facing a Los Angeles Dodgers team that had won 10 straight games and was on a home run spree, having homered in 17 straight games and belting 41 total in that span.

But baseball is nothing if not unpredictable. Nolasco threw 6 1/3 shutout innings and allowed just five hits in a 4-0 Angels win that snapped all of those streaks and added to his team's own momentum.

The Angels (41-39) have won three straight, five of seven on their current road trip, and they moved two games over .500 for the first time since May 23.

"It's been a long streak, but I felt good after a lot of those losses and just wanted the positive feelings to carry over," Nolasco said. "They're the hottest team in baseball, and I just wanted to make good pitches."

Nolasco (3-9) gave up a leadoff double to Chase Utley and two walks to load the bases in the first inning, but he struck out Joc Pederson to end the threat.

The Dodgers didn't mount another threat until the seventh, when they collected a pair of hits on balls that deflected off Nolasco to put runners in scoring position with one out.

Manager Mike Scioscia went to reliever Cam Bedrosian after the second of those caroms. Bedrosian struck out pinch hitter Mike Freeman and Utley to end the threat.

"Those were probably the two biggest outs of the game," Scioscia said. "We know Ricky is a better pitcher than the numbers show. He pitched tonight the way we need him to pitch. He didn't give in to Pederson in the first."

Nolasco had been the victim of poor run support in many of his losses. The Angels scored 26 runs in the 15 previous starts while Nolasco was still in the game.

"I try to stay mentally the same regardless of the situation," Nolasco said. "It was great to get some runs early so I could pitch ahead."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, "Of course, the guy who has allowed the most home runs is the guy who snaps the streak. He was spinning the ball better than I had seen this season.

"We lost a ballgame. The fact (Rich) Hill pitched seven innings is the good thing to come out of it."

The Dodgers left-hander had not pitched more than five innings in any of his nine starts before Monday, when he went seven innings and allowed just four hits, only one of them well struck. Hill retired 12 of the last 13 hitters he faced. He gave up three runs while walking two and striking out seven.

The Angels produced two runs in the third on a walk to Nolasco, a double steal and two scratch hits. Yunel Escobar's two-run single opened the scoring.

Andrelton Simmons tripled and scored in the fourth to make it 3-0. Martin Maldonado hit his eighth home run of the season in the ninth off Sergio Romo.

The Dodgers (51-27) had scored five runs or more in eight of the 10 wins during their streak, and they had won 16 of 17 and 11 straight home games.

NOTES: Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation, a day after lasting just three innings and throwing three wild pitches against the Colorado Rockies. ... The Dodgers recalled RHP Brock Stewart and OF Trayce Thompson from Triple-A Oklahoma City and sent down RHP Ross Stripling. ... The Angels recalled 1B/3B Jefry Marte from Triple-A Salt Lake and sent 3B Kaleb Cowart back to the minors. Cowart went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in Sunday against Boston in his major league season debut.