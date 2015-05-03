Lincecum helps Giants complete sweep of Angels

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Giants starter Tim Lincecum responded well on Sunday following his shortest outing of the season last time out. Los Angels Angels starter Jered Weaver? Not so much.

Lincecum (2-2) tossed eight shutout innings as San Francisco completed a sweep of Los Angeles with a 5-0 victory, which added another layer of frustration for Weaver (0-4).

“He had good rhythm, good pace and set the tone,” Giants manager said of Lincecum. “He mixed up all his pitches well.”

The right-handed Lincecum (2-2) surrendered three singles, struck out four, walked one and retired the final nine batters he faced. Reliever Jean Machi tossed a scoreless ninth in relief of Lincecum, who exited to a standing ovation in the eighth after his 106th pitch of the game.

“It was better execution today, good defense as well,” Lincecum said. “It was a good day.”

It was a different feel in the opposing clubhouse where Weaver sat contemplating a stretch of six winless games to start a season for the first time in his career. Weaver, who allowed back-to-back homers to start the game, saw his earned-run average rise to 6.29 after Los Angeles was swept for the second time this season.

“I‘m pretty much serving BP up there now,” Weaver said. “I have to work with what I’ve got.”

Weaver departed after allowing all five earned runs on 10 hits while walking one and striking out only two.

“Everything feels good,” Weaver said. “It feels like it’s coming out a lot better than it is. It’s weird man. I don’t know. I got no answers.”

Lincecum was provided instant support as the top two hitters in the Giants’ lineup -- left fielder Nori Aoki and second baseman Joe Panik -- hit solo home runs into the front row of the right field bleachers, both connecting for their first homers of the season.

Aoki’s 20th career homer during his first 1,707 at-bats came on the first pitch thrown by Weaver, a fastball. Panik, who hit one homer in 269 at-bats during his rookie year last season, drove a 1-1 curveball out.

“For us to go back-to-back, I don’t think the odds-makers would favor that,” Panik said.

The Giants nearly went back-to-back-to-back when center fielder Angel Pagan’s drive hit high off the right-center-field fence on Weaver’s eighth pitch. But the Angels starter stranded Pagan at third with a pair of infielder grounders and a strikeout.

“There’s no doubt he’s frustrated, I think frustrated with the crispness of his stuff right now,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Weaver. “He also knows that he has the ability to go out and pitch the way he has.”

The Giants scored once in the third when first baseman Brandon Belt’s fielder’s choice grounder to second plated Panik, who led off the frame with a single.

San Francisco built its lead to 5-0 with a two-out, none-on rally in the fifth. Catcher Buster Posey singled, Belt nailed a ground-rule double to center and shortstop Brandon Crawford chased both home with a double to right.

Lincecum didn’t allow more than one runner to advance in any of the first five innings, but when Angels catcher Chris Iannetta snapped an 0-for-21 slump with a leadoff single in the sixth and shortstop Erick Aybar followed by drawing a walk, Lincecum faced his first stressful inning. Lincecum, however, induced center fielder Mike Trout to line out to Pagan, first baseman Albert Pujols to ground out to second and right fielder Kole Calhoun to fly to center.

“I was just trying to get ground balls,” said Lincecum, who added two singles and a walk during three plate appearances.

“He did it all today, a couple hits, a walk. A great day for Timmy, eight innings of shutout ball,” Bochy added. “A terrific job.”

NOTES: Injured Giants OF Hunter Pence took batting practice with the team on Sunday for the second time in three days. Out with a fractured forearm sustained in spring training, Pence continues to rehabilitate with an eye toward a return later in the month. ... RHP Jered Weaver became the first starting pitcher in Angels history to not bat ninth in the order (including pre-DH era, 1961-72). Asked about the move, manager Mike Scioscia said, “He’s pumped. He’s walking a little taller today.” Weaver is 6-foot-7. ... C Buster Posey caught RHP Tim Lincecum at the outset of a game for the first time since April 26, 2014, a game against Cleveland in which the starter got a no-decision during a 5-3 San Francisco win. ... The Angels open a nine-game homestand starting with three against Seattle on Monday. Houston and Colorado follow the Mariners. ... Giants RF Gregor Blanco batted eighth and got the start over RF Justin Maxwell (1-for-18). ... The Giants’ homestand continues Monday with the first of three against San Diego followed by four against visiting Miami.