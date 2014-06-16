Preview: Angels at Indians

The Cleveland Indians hope back-to-back road victories can spark a surge toward the top of the American League Central. The Indians, who downed Boston with consecutive come-from-behind 3-2 wins to move back to .500 following a four-game losing streak, host the Los Angeles Angles on Monday to open a seven-game homestand that concludes with three games against the division-leading Detroit Tigers. The Angels have blown leads in their past two games, surviving Saturday at Atlanta after squandering a 5-0 advantage before seeing Sunday’s 3-0 lead evaporate in a 7-3 loss.

Los Angeles swept a three-game homer series with the Indians April 28-30, outscoring Cleveland 19-8 and scoring six runs or more in each contest. Mike Trout brings a 10-game hitting streak into the series, but the Angels may be without shortstop Erick Aybar, who left Sunday’s game in the third inning with a sore left hip. The Indians, who concluded a 5-5 road trip, have won an AL-leading 21 games at home.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (7-5, 3.51 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (1-3, 4.24)

Weaver has split his past four starts despite posting a 5.40 ERA and 10 walks, after walking nine with a 1.73 ERA in his previous six outings. He gave up four runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings Wednesday in a loss to Oakland. Weaver is 8-3 with a 3.07 ERA in 17 career starts against Cleveland, holding the Indians to two runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings to get the victory April 29.

Bauer has not won in his past four starts, going 0-2 with a 5.32 ERA and allowing at least four earned runs twice. He lost to the Royals on Wednesday, giving up three earned runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. Bauer has allowed five homers in 34 innings, while Cleveland has scored two runs or fewer in three of his six starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland LF Michael Brantley is hitting .538 during his current seven-game hitting streak.

2. Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols has 508 career homers, one shy of tying Gary Sheffield for 24th on the all-time list.

3. Cleveland CF Michael Bourn went 1-for-19 against Boston, including a 0-for-6 performance Sunday.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Angels 3