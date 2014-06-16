Preview: Angels at Indians

The Cleveland Indians hope back-to-back road victories can spark a surge toward the top of the American League Central. The Indians, who downed Boston with consecutive come-from-behind 3-2 wins to move back to .500 following a four-game losing streak, host the Los Angeles Angles on Monday to open a seven-game homestand that concludes with three games against the division-leading Detroit Tigers. The Angels have blown leads in their past two games, surviving Saturday at Atlanta after squandering a 5-0 advantage before seeing Sunday’s 3-0 lead evaporate in a 7-3 loss.
Los Angeles swept a three-game homer series with the Indians April 28-30, outscoring Cleveland 19-8 and scoring six runs or more in each contest. Mike Trout brings a 10-game hitting streak into the series, but the Angels may be without shortstop Erick Aybar, who left Sunday’s game in the third inning with a sore left hip. The Indians, who concluded a 5-5 road trip, have won an AL-leading 21 games at home.
TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), STO (Cleveland)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (7-5, 3.51 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (1-3, 4.24)
Weaver has split his past four starts despite posting a 5.40 ERA and 10 walks, after walking nine with a 1.73 ERA in his previous six outings. He gave up four runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings Wednesday in a loss to Oakland. Weaver is 8-3 with a 3.07 ERA in 17 career starts against Cleveland, holding the Indians to two runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings to get the victory April 29.
Bauer has not won in his past four starts, going 0-2 with a 5.32 ERA and allowing at least four earned runs twice. He lost to the Royals on Wednesday, giving up three earned runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. Bauer has allowed five homers in 34 innings, while Cleveland has scored two runs or fewer in three of his six starts.
1. Cleveland LF Michael Brantley is hitting .538 during his current seven-game hitting streak.
2. Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols has 508 career homers, one shy of tying Gary Sheffield for 24th on the all-time list.
3. Cleveland CF Michael Bourn went 1-for-19 against Boston, including a 0-for-6 performance Sunday.
PREDICTION: Indians 4, Angels 3