Preview: Angels at Indians

The Cleveland Indians look to extend their season-high home winning streak to 11 games Tuesday when they continue their four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, who have lost four of their last five. The Indians have won three straight one-run contests following a four-game losing streak, and their bullpen received a much-needed rest in Monday’s 4-3 victory when Carlos Carrasco worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings for his first career save. Carrasco struggled in four starts in April, but he has a 1.96 ERA in 13 relief appearances.

Los Angeles shortstop Erick Aybar, who has 17 RBIs in his last 23 games, is hoping to return Tuesday after missing the series opener with a sore left hip. First baseman Albert Pujols is batting 12-for-35 with a home run and six RBIs during his eight-game hitting streak, but left fielder Josh Hamilton’s hot stretch ended Monday when he went hitless in five at-bats with three strikeouts. The Angels are patiently waiting for more production from third baseman David Freese, who has just one extra-base hit in 14 games this month.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (3-1, 4.19 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (4-3, 3.33)

Shoemaker is starting for the first time since June 7, when he allowed four runs (three earned) while striking out six over five innings in a 6-5 loss to the White Sox. The 27-year-old has shuffled between the rotation and the bullpen this season, going 3-0 with a 3.76 ERA in five starts while posting a 5.63 ERA in five relief appearances. Shoemaker struck out the only batter he faced in the ninth inning last Wednesday against Oakland.

Tomlin looks to bounce back from a shaky outing at Boston last Thursday, when he allowed a season-high nine hits and four runs (three earned) over 5 2/3 innings. The 29-year-old has worked at least five innings and yielded three runs or fewer in all seven of his starts this season. Aybar is hitless in nine at-bats against Tomlin, who is 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA in three career starts against the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland LF Michael Brantley left Monday’s game for precautionary reasons with an apparent head injury and is listed as day-to-day.

2. Angels CF Mike Trout is 16-for-44 during his 11-game hitting streak.

3. Indians 3B Carlos Santana is 13-for-39 with three home runs and nine RBIs this month.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Angels 5