Preview: Angels at Indians

The Cleveland Indians had their 10-game home winning streak snapped Tuesday by the Los Angeles Angels, and Mike Trout was largely to blame. The 22-year-old phenom homered twice and recorded four RBIs in Tuesday’s 9-3 win and heads into Wednesday’s contest batting .388 with five home runs and 16 RBIs during his 12-game hitting streak. “I actually think, for his sake, (Los Angeles) should rest him Wednesday,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona jokingly told reporters. “He’s got a chance to be a pretty good player. You don’t want to tire him out.”

While Trout surely will be in the lineup Wednesday, the status of Cleveland’s Michael Brantley remains in doubt after he missed Tuesday’s game with a stiff neck. Brantley, who exited Monday’s contest with head and neck injuries after trying to break up a double play, passed a concussion test but was scratched from the lineup when he was unable to complete his regular pregame routine. The 27-year-old is having a breakout season, batting .323 with 11 homers and 46 RBIs.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN2, FSN West (Los Angeles), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (7-6, 3.50 ERA) vs. Indians RH Justin Masterson (4-5, 5.05)

Wilson settled in after a rough first inning and departed Friday’s game against Atlanta after allowing four runs (two earned) over six frames. The 33-year-old is 4-2 with a 2.37 ERA in 26 career games (eight starts) against Cleveland while holding Asdrubal Cabrera to four hits in 22 at-bats. Nick Swisher is 11-for-35 with a home run against Wilson, who yielded one run in eight frames against the Indians at home on April 30.

Masterson is coming off his shortest outing of the season on Friday, when he allowed five runs and issued four walks over two innings against Boston. Control continues to be an issue for the 29-year-old, who has posted a 6.82 ERA with a 26-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his last seven starts covering 33 frames. Josh Hamilton is 10-for-17 with two homers against Masterson, who is 4-1 with a 2.84 ERA in 13 career games (10 starts) versus the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hamilton has recorded hits in nine of his last 11 games, going 16-for-49 (.327) over that stretch.

2. The Indians are 27-3 when leading after six innings.

3. Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar returned to the starting lineup Tuesday after missing one game with a sore left hip.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Indians 3