Preview: Angels at Indians

The Cleveland Indians will be without the hot-hitting Michael Brantley when they complete what is now a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon. Brantley, who is batting .323 with 11 homers and 46 RBIs, was diagnosed with a concussion and won’t return until Saturday at the earliest after being injured on Monday and experiencing headaches the following day. Wednesday’s game was postponed due to rain after the clubs split the first two contests.

Angels star Mike Trout is batting .380 in June and brings a 12-game hitting streak into the series finale. Trout has recorded three three-hit performances in the last four games and reached base in 35 of his last 36 contests after getting off to a slow start. “This game’s not easy and even as talented as Mike is, you’re going to have some cycles,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia told reporters. “He was struggling maybe for that 100 to 120 at-bat range that a lot of people were focused on, but you can see the guy – he’s bounced back and hopefully he can keep it for a long time.”

TV: 12:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (7-6, 3.50 ERA) vs. Indians RH Justin Masterson (4-5, 5.05)

Wilson has lost three of his last four outings after allowing four runs and six hits in six innings en route to a setback against Atlanta in his last turn. He defeated Cleveland on April 30, when he allowed one run and two hits over eight frames. Wilson is 2-5 with a 4.79 ERA in seven road starts this season.

Masterson lasted a season-low two-plus innings while losing to Boston in his last outing as he gave up five runs, three hits and four walks. He lost to the Angels on April 28, when he surrendered six runs (five earned) and seven hits in 7 1/3 frames. Masterson is 4-1 with a 2.84 ERA in 13 career appearances (10 starts) against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles OF Josh Hamilton is 10-for-17 with two homers and two doubles against Masterson.

2. Indians 1B-DH Nick Swisher (11-for-35, one homer) and CF Michael Bourn (7-for-20) have fared well versus Wilson.

3. Angels OF Kole Calhoun was 4-for-5 with three runs scored on Tuesday and is 14-for-30 over his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Indians 4