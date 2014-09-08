Preview: Angels at Indians

Weather may have delayed the Los Angeles Angels’ final meeting with the Cleveland Indians a few months, but little else seems to be getting in their way lately. The Angels eye their fifth straight victory on Monday when they play a makeup game for a June 18 rainout in Cleveland. Los Angeles (87-55), which owns the best record in the majors, is on a season high-tying four-game road winning streak after scoring 34 runs and batting .340 during a four-game sweep of Minnesota.

The Angels have been on a torrid stretch for nearly a month, posting a 19-6 record since Aug. 12 to turn a four-game deficit in the American League West into a seven-game lead. The Indians are also playing some of their best baseball of late, going 7-1-1 in their last nine series following a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox over the weekend. The Indians have been unable to make up much ground in their quest for the postseason over that time, however, trailing Kansas City by five games in the AL Central and Seattle by 3 ½ games for the final wild-card.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN West (Los Angeles), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (15-8, 3.56 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (6-6, 3.80)

Weaver recorded his third straight quality start in Houston on Wednesday, but was saddled with only his second loss in 10 outings since the All-Star break after yielding two runs over six-plus innings. The three-time All-Star, who has won eight of his last 10 decisions, has received some help from his offense across 14 turns on the road, compiling a 7-4 record despite a 4.63 ERA. Weaver has split a pair of starts versus the Indians this season and is 8-4 with a 3.23 ERA against them in 18 all-time outings.

Since his recall from Triple-A Columbus in late July, Salazar is 5-2 with a 2.30 ERA in eight outings – a stretch highlighted by his first career shutout in Wednesday’s win over Detroit. The 24-year-old flamethrower, who enters this contest with a 17-inning scoreless streak, scattered eight hits and did not walk a batter while striking out nine during a career-high 118-pitch outing. Salazar made his only career start against the Angels in August of 2013, settling for a no-decision after giving up one run in 5 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland’s starting pitchers have posted a league-low 1.84 ERA over their last 26 games.

2. Angels 2B Howie Kendrick went 10-for-18 with five extra-base hits, four runs and eight RBIs in the sweep of Minnesota.

3. Indians LF J.B. Shuck, who homered off Salazar in his only career start against Los Angeles, will get a chance to face his former team three days after Cleveland acquired him.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Indians 3