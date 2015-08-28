Preview: Angels at Indians

The Los Angeles Angels are trying to build some momentum to stay in the American League wild-card race. The Angels will try to get a jump on their second straight series victory when they visit the Cleveland Indians in the opener of a three-game series on Friday.

Los Angeles dropped 10 of 14 to fall out of an AL wild-card spot but began its nine-game road trip by taking two of three from Detroit and stands a half-game behind Texas for the second wild card. The Angels finished up with a 2-0 win in Detroit on Thursday, which marked an abrupt turnaround for a pitching staff that yielded a total of 56 runs in the previous six contests. The Indians put up 17 runs in a two-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers this week and have a chance to make things difficult on potential playoff teams with the next two series against Los Angeles and the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays. Andrew Heaney will try to snap a five-start winless streak for Los Angeles when he goes up against Danny Salazar on Friday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Andrew Heaney (5-2, 3.39 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (11-7, 3.30)

Heaney ran up against the best offense in baseball on Saturday and did not fare well, surrendering eight runs on seven hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings to lose to the Blue Jays. The 24-year-old yielded two earned runs or fewer in nine of his 11 starts this season. Heaney is making his first start against Cleveland and is 2-1 with a 2.13 ERA in four road starts.

Salazar had his own run of strong starts come to an end at New York on Saturday, when he was reached for five runs (four earned) on eight hits – two homers – in 4 2/3 innings. The Dominican Republic native allowed a total of three earned runs in 28 1/3 innings over his previous four outings. Salazar struck out seven and surrendered one run on three hits in six innings at Los Angeles on Aug. 5 but did not factor in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels are 3-13 in their last 16 road games.

2. Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis is 5-for-9 with a home run, three doubles, five RBIs and four runs scored in the last two games.

3. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout is batting .205 with one home run and six RBIs in August.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Angels 3