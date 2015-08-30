Preview: Angels at Indians

The Los Angeles Angels’ recent struggles are threatening to drop them out of a loaded race for the second wild card in the American League. The Angels will try to avoid a sweep when they visit the Cleveland Indians for the finale of a three-game series on Sunday.

Los Angeles sits 2 1/2 games behind the Texas Rangers for the second wild card with the Minnesota Twins in between and will need to find a way to win on the road to stay in the race. The Angels are 3-15 in their last 18 road games and are averaging 2.6 runs in those 18 contests. The Indians appeared to be playing out the string less than two weeks ago but have since won four straight and seven of nine to pull within five games of the Rangers for that second wild card. Cleveland pitchers have allowed three or fewer runs in seven of those nine contests, and Josh Tomlin will try to continue that run when he goes up against Angels veteran Jered Weaver on Sunday.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (6-9, 4.59 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (2-1, 3.26)

Weaver was bailed out by his offense at Detroit on Tuesday, when he came away with the win despite yielding six runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. The California native is always around the plate and issued a total of two walks in his last four outings. Weaver is 9-4 with a 3.30 ERA in 19 career starts against Cleveland.

Tomlin has won two of his three starts since returning to the rotation and struck out seven over six innings against Milwaukee on Tuesday. The Texas Tech product is having some trouble keeping the ball in the yard and has surrendered six home runs in those three outings, including a trio of blasts against the Brewers. Tomlin is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and four home runs allowed in 26 total innings against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels are 10-17 in August, clinching their first sub-.500 month since July 2013.

2. Cleveland rookie SS Francisco Lindor has hit safely in eight straight games.

3. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout is 1-for-11 over the last four games and is batting .194 in August.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Indians 3