Preview: Angels at Indians

After alternating wins and losses over their six-game road trip, the Cleveland Indians will look for more sustained success on Thursday as they begin an 11-game homestand with the opener of a four-game series versus the Los Angeles Angels. Although it limped to a 5-4 record in its latest stretch at Progressive Field, Cleveland can point to its 31-20 home record as a significant reason for its spot atop the American League Central.

Jose Ramirez extended his hitting streak to 14 games in impressive fashion, collecting two singles and a double for his third straight multi-hit performance in Wednesday's 7-4 setback at Washington. The 23-year-old Dominican is batting .391 with runners in scoring position but is hitting just .188 (6-for-32) in 10 career encounters with the Angels. Los Angeles saw its offense limited to just one run for a third consecutive contest and sustained its season high-tying sixth straight loss with Wednesday's 3-1 setback against the red-hot Chicago Cubs. Mike Trout is 1-for-12 with eight strikeouts in his last three games, and his 1-for-11 performance versus Thursday starter Corey Kluber doesn't inspire much confidence, either.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jhoulys Chacin (3-7, 5.27) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (11-8, 3.22)

With the end of the Tim Lincecum experiment a likely reality, Chacin will return to the rotation after posting a 2.55 ERA while holding the opposition to a .175 batting average in his last eight relief appearances. The 28-year-old Venezuelan has yet to record a decision in two career starts versus Cleveland, although his last encounter left plenty to be desired. Chacin allowed four runs and walked five in as many innings before escaping with a no-decision.

Kluber improved to 3-0 with a 1.46 ERA over his last five starts after allowing two runs and five hits in eight innings of a 5-2 road victory over the New York Yankees. The 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner struck out eight in that contest and the same number in a complete-game gem versus Los Angeles on June 10. Kluber permitted two runs on three hits and a walk in a resounding 6-2 triumph over the Angels.

1. Los Angeles RF Kole Calhoun is 7-for-16 with one homer and three runs scored in his last four games.

2. Indians SS Francisco Lindor is 10-for-30 with five extra-base hits in nine career contests versus the Angels.

3. AL West cellar-dwelling Los Angeles owns a 15-10 mark versus Central representatives.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Angels 2