Preview: Angels at Indians

The Cleveland Indians put their best foot forward in the opener of a season-high 11-game homestand while the Los Angeles Angels continued to trip over their own feet. After erupting for 14 runs on as many hits through five innings of a 14-4 rout in the opener, the host Indians look to add to the Angels' misery on Friday as the clubs continue their four-game series.

Former Angel Mike Napoli belted a three-run homer to highlight a four-hit, four-RBI performance on Thursday and has driven in 15 runs and scored 14 during his 11-game hitting streak. Speaking of hitting streaks, Jose Ramirez increased his to 15 straight with a solo homer as Cleveland posted its sixth win in its last seven encounters with Los Angeles. The ailing Angels have dropped a season-high seven in a row, with veteran Albert Pujols going 2-for-21 in his last six games. The three-time NL MVP, who went 1-for-4 in the series opener, is batting 31-for-129 in his career versus Cleveland and 0-for-5 against Friday starter Carlos Carrasco.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (1-0, 2.04 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (7-6, 3.17)

Skaggs' third start on the heels of Tommy John surgery did not go as well as the previous two, as the 25-year-old followed two scoreless outings by allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings of a no-decision at Seattle on Saturday. Skaggs was taken deep on two occasions and issued three walks to match the sum total of his previous two trips to the mound. Skaggs pitched well in his lone meeting with Cleveland, yielding three runs and four hits in seven frames of a no-decision.

Carrasco suffered his third straight loss on Sunday despite allowing three runs and five hits in seven innings of a 3-2 road setback against the New York Yankees. The 29-year-old Venezuelan will look to get back on track versus Los Angeles, against which he permitted one hit and struck out seven over nine scoreless frames of a heartbreaking no-decision. Carrasco owns a 1-0 career record versus the Angels with a 1.36 ERA and 0.79 WHIP while limiting the club to just a .151 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland DH Carlos Santana was drilled in the back of the head by a foul ball in the opener, leaving his availability in question for Friday's tilt.

2. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout homered on Thursday and has hits in back-to-back games after going 3-for-16 in his previous five contests.

3. Indians SS Francisco Lindor is 11-for-34 with five extra-base hits in 10 career games versus the Angels.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Angels 2