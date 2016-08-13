Preview: Angels at Indians

The Cleveland Indians have opened their season-high 11-game homestand with an offensive flourish, much to the dismay of the reeling Los Angeles Angels. After erupting for 27 runs on 31 hits to claim the first two contests, Cleveland looks to maintain its dominance of Los Angeles on Saturday when the clubs continue their four-game set at Progressive Field.

Jose Ramirez belted a solo homer in both Thursday's 14-4 rout and Friday's 13-3 victory to extend his hitting streak to 16 games and Mike Napoli continued to torment his former team by pushing his streak to 12 straight contests. The 34-year-old Napoli, who began his career with the Angels, is batting .337 with 19 homers and 43 RBIs against them since being traded to Toronto prior to the 2011 season. The Indians have won seven of their last eight encounters with the Angels, who have dropped a season-high eight in a row and mustered just 10 runs in their last five outings. Albert Pujols has two hits, two RBIs and a run scored in series after going 1-for-17 in his previous five games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (6-12, 4.07 ERA) vs. Indians RH Mike Clevinger (0-1, 6.97)

Shoemaker fell to 1-3 in his last four starts on Sunday despite allowing thee runs on seven hits in as many innings of a 3-1 setback at Seattle. The loss was the third straight on the road for the 29-year-old, who is 3-8 with a 4.89 ERA away from Angel Stadium of Anaheim while permitting a .281 batting average to the opposition. Shoemaker has posted a 1-0 mark with an 0.82 ERA in three career starts versus Cleveland, including scattering three hits over eight scoreless innings en route to a no-decision on June 11.

Clevinger escaped considerable damage in his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus, allowing two runs on seven hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings of a no-decision versus Minnesota on Aug. 4. The window might not be open long for the 25-year-old as injured star Danny Salazar (elbow) is chomping at the bit to get back in the rotation. Clevinger was taken deep on one occasion by the Twins and has surrendered four homers in four starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis is 8-for-15 with four RBIs and six runs scored versus Los Angeles this season.

2. Angels 2B Cliff Pennington is 3-for-8 with a solo homer in the series after going hitless in 11 at-bats in his previous five games.

3. Indians SS Francisco Lindor has scored nine times during his eight-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Indians 8, Angels 3