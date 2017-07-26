Preview: Angels at Indians

The American League Central-leading Cleveland Indians can match their longest winning streak of the season when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night in the middle contest of a three-game series. Cleveland blew a seven-run lead Tuesday before Edwin Encarnacion belted a walk-off grand slam in the 11th inning to extend the Indians winning streak to five with an 11-7 triumph.

Bradley Zimmer also hit a grand slam for Cleveland and the impressive rookie outfielder is 6-for-9 with a homer, three runs scored and six RBIs in his last three games while shortstop Francisco Lindor is 8-for-21 during a five-game hitting streak for the Indians. Carlos Carrasco looks to add another strong performance to his outstanding season for Cleveland when he faces fellow right-hander Ricky Nolasco, who is expected to make his 300th career major-league start on Wednesday. The Angels are 4-5 since the All-Star break, but infielder Luis Valbuena has homered in two straight games while knocking in four to lead the offense. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons has been the hottest hitter for Los Angeles in July, going 23-for-61 with three homers and nine RBIs during the month after notching three hits in the series opener.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (4-11, 5.13 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (10-4, 3.62)

Scheduled starter Alex Meyer (shoulder) went on the disabled list and Nolasco takes the spot after posting three strong starts in his last five outings. However, the 34-year-old California native is 0-9 in 13 starts surrounding two scoreless outings (June 26, July 1) and allowed six runs on nine hits over four innings of a loss to Boston last time out. Yan Gomes is 3-for-9 with three homers versus Nolasco, who is 0-2 with a 5.54 ERA lifetime against Cleveland.

Carrasco is 5-1 in his last eight starts after allowing two in six innings at San Francisco last Wednesday without factoring into the decision. The 30-year-old Venezuelan, who boasts 130 strikeouts in 117 innings, has fanned double-digits in three of his last six starts but gave up six homers in that stretch. Carrasco, who is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in eight games (four starts) against Los Angeles, has a 4.69 ERA at home compared to 2.87 on the road.

Walk-Offs

1. The Angels have committed just one error in their last 17 contests and four in a 29-game stretch.

2. Encarnacion, who went over 1,000 RBIs in his career with Tuesday’s slam, is 7-for-18 with six walks over his last five games.

3. Los Angeles 2B Kaleb Cowart went 2-for-4 with two runs scored Tuesday after being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Angels 1