Angels 9, Indians 3: Mike Trout went 3-for-5 with two homers, four RBIs and two runs scored as Los Angeles snapped Cleveland’s 10-game home winning streak.

Kole Calhoun belted a solo homer among his career-high four hits, drove in two runs and scored three times while Howie Kendrick went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two RBIs for the Angels, who collected 15 hits and won for the second time in their last six games. Matt Shoemaker (4-1) set career highs in strikeouts (10) and innings pitched (eight) while yielding two runs on five hits and a walk.

Lonnie Chisenhall had two of Cleveland’s seven hits and put the Indians ahead 2-1 in the fourth inning with a two-out solo homer off Josh Tomlin (4-4), who allowed six runs (five earned) on 11 hits over 5 1/3 innings. Tomlin failed to reach the sixth for the first time in eight starts for Cleveland, which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.

The Angels pulled even when David Freese singled to begin the fifth and later scored on Calhoun’s one-out single to right. Trout followed with a three-run homer over the right-field wall before Tomlin escaped further damage when Josh Hamilton was thrown out at the plate on a perfect relay throw from Asdrubal Cabrera to end the inning.

Kendrick and Trout blasted leadoff homers in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively, and the Angels cruised to their fifth win in their last 15 road games. Trout is hitting .388 with five home runs and 16 RBIs during his 12-game hitting streak.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Shoemaker was pulled during an 11-minute rain delay prior to the start of the bottom of the ninth. … Cleveland LF Michael Brantley was scratched from the starting lineup with a stiff neck. Brantley, who left Monday’s game with head and neck injuries after trying to break up a double play, passed a concussion test and is listed as day-to-day. … Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar doubled in four at-bats after missing Monday’s game with a sore left hip.