Angels at Indians, ppd.
June 19, 2014 / 12:16 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Angels at Indians, ppd.: The scheduled contest between Los Angeles and host Cleveland was postponed due to heavy rain.

The teams conclude the series Thursday at 12:05 p.m. ET and have yet to decide when to make up Wednesday’s game. The clubs have mutual off-days on July 28, Aug. 14 and Sept. 8.

Both teams will push back their scheduled starters from Wednesday to Thursday. Left-hander C.J. Wilson (7-6, 3.50) will pitch for the Angels and right-hander Justin Masterson (4-5, 5.05) will start for the Indians.

Cleveland won Monday’s series opener by a 4-3 score. Los Angeles bounced back with a convincing 9-3 victory on Tuesday.

