Angels 12, Indians 3: Kole Calhoun went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and Albert Pujols added a late three-run blast among three hits as visiting Los Angeles rolled over Cleveland for its fifth consecutive victory.

Calhoun and David Freese each homered during a six-run fifth inning while Howie Kendrick went 3-for-5 with a solo blast and two RBIs for the Angels, who lead the American League West by eight games. Jered Weaver (16-8) allowed three runs and six hits over six innings for his ninth victory in his last 11 decisions.

Lonnie Chisenhall went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Indians, who dropped four games behind Seattle for the AL’s second wild card. Cleveland starter Danny Salazar (6-7), who recorded his first career shutout last Wednesday, yielded six runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings in the makeup of a game originally scheduled for June 18.

C.J. Cron and Hank Conger opened the fifth with consecutive singles and Collin Cowgill’s ground out pushed across the first run for the Angels. Calhoun followed with his 14th homer that hit on top of the right-field wall and four batters later Freese launched a three-run blast into the left-center field seats for a 6-0 lead.

Chisenhall responded with a two-run shot to right in the bottom of the fifth and lined an RBI single in the sixth to pull the Indians within 6-3. Mike Trout walked and Pujols singled in the seventh before scoring on a Kendrick base hit and a double-play grounder, respectively, to add insurance.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pujols is 10-for-23 with two homers and eight RBIs during a five-game hitting streak. … Los Angeles OF Josh Hamilton (shoulder) was held out of his fourth consecutive game. … Indians LF Michael Brantley went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.