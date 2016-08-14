Indians one-hit Angels

CLEVELAND -- Francisco Lindor had three hits and former Angels farmhand Mike Clevinger took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and won his first major league game as the Cleveland Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Saturday night at Progressive Field.

Clevinger and four relievers combined on a one-hitter.

The Indians have won the first three contests of the four-game series while the Angels have lost nine in a row, their longest losing streak since losing 11 straight in 1999.

Clevinger, who as an Angels minor leaguer was traded to Cleveland in a 2014 deal that sent major league reliever Vinnie Pestano from the Indians to the Angels, lost his no-hit bid on an infield single by Andrelton Simmons with two outs in the sixth inning.

Clevinger (1-1) pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up one run with three strikeouts and four walks.

Angels starter Matt Shoemaker (6-13) pitched six innings and gave up five runs on 12 hits with three strikeouts and no walks in taking the loss.

Leading 4-1, the Indians added an insurance run in the sixth inning. With two outs and nobody on, Tyler Naquin snapped a personal 0-for-19 hitless streak by pulling a double into the right field corner. Chris Gimenez followed with a single to right field, scoring Naquin to give the Indians a 5-1 lead.

Cleveland got two RBIs from Lonnie Chisenhall.

The Indians have outscored the Angels 32-8 in the series.

Cleveland took an early 3-0 lead with a first-inning rally that began with two outs and nobody on base. Lindor reached on an infield single, and went to second on a single by Mike Napoli. Jose Ramirez followed with a double into the gap in right-center field, scoring Lindor and moving Napoli to third.

That run snapped a streak of 18 consecutive scoreless innings by Shoemaker against the Indians.

Chisenhall singled to right field, scoring Napoli and Ramirez and giving Cleveland a 3-0 lead.

The Angels got a run back in the top of the second. Simmons and Jefry Marte drew consecutive walks to start the inning. Both runners moved up a base on a flyout to deep center field by Jett Bandy. Simmons then scored on a groundout by Johnny Giavotella.

The Indians countered with a run in the bottom of the second. Gimenez led off with a double down the left-field line. Gimenez went to third on a bunt single by Michael Martinez, and then scored on a throwing error by third baseman Yunel Escobar on Martinez's bunt, giving Cleveland a 4-1 lead.

NOTES: Indians LF Michael Brantley will have season-ending surgery on his right shoulder Monday. Brantley had surgery last November to repair a torn labrum. He had several setbacks this year during his rehab and only appeared in 11 games. ... Indians C Carlos Santana wasn't in the starting lineup Saturday, but has been cleared to play after missing Friday's game while undergoing concussion tests. Santana got hit in the head with a line drive while sitting in the dugout during Thursday's game. ... The Angels have claimed LHP Cody Ege off waivers from Miami and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake. To make room on the 40-man roster for Ege, RHP Nick Tropeano (elbow) has been transferred to the 60-day disabled list. ... Angels' hitters have struck out 686 times, the fewest in the major leagues.