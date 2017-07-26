Encarnacion's slam in 11th lifts Indians past Angels

CLEVELAND -- Edwin Encarnacion's grand slam in the 11th inning capped a wild night as the Cleveland Indians, after blowing an early seven-run lead, rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-7 on Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

The Indians extended their winning streak to five games.

Dan Otero (2-0) got the last two outs in the top of the 11th inning to earn the victory.

Bradley Zimmer, whose grand slam highlighted a seven-run Cleveland second inning, led off the bottom of the 11th by drawing a walk from Bud Norris (1-3).

Zimmer stole second base, then went to third when Norris walked Francisco Lindor but threw a wild pitch on ball four.

Michael Brantley was intentionally walked, loading the bases, and Encarnacion hit Norris' first pitch into the left field bleachers for the walk-off grand slam. It was the designated hitter's 21st homer of the year.

The Angels, who trailed 7-0 after two innings, scored four runs in the third and two in the fifth.

Los Angeles tied the game in the sixth inning. Kaleb Cowart led off with a single off reliever Nick Goody. Yunel Escobar then hit a sinking liner to center field. Zimmer tried to make a diving catch on the ball but missed. The ball got by him for double that scored Cowart, evening the game at 7-7.

Indians starter Mike Clevinger gave back almost all of Cleveland's early advantage.

Encarnacion led off the bottom of the second with a double off Angels starter Jesse Chavez. Jose Ramirez followed with a double, scoring Encarnacion with the first run of the game. After Carlos Santana struck out, Chavez then walked three batters in a row. The last of those walks, to No. 9 hitter Giovanny Urshela, forced in Ramirez to make it 2-0.

Zimmer then hit a 3-1 pitch over the center field wall for his first career grand slam, giving Cleveland a 6-0 lead. Lindor flied out, but Brantley hit his seventh home run to push the lead to 7-0.

Cowart led off the third by hitting a double to center field and went to third on a wild pitch.

Clevinger struck out Yunel Escobar, but Mike Trout walked. After Albert Pujols popped out for the second out, Kole Calhoun walloped a 1-0 pitch into the seats in right field for a three-run home run, his 13th, to cut the Cleveland lead to 7-3.

An infield single and an error by second baseman Ramirez put Andrelton Simmons at second base, and Simmons scored on a two-out single by Luis Valbuena to cut the deficit to 7-4.

In the fifth, Simmons walked and scored on a home run by Valbuena that cut the lead to 7-6 and sent Clevinger to the showers.

In 4 1/3 innings, Clevinger gave up six runs, five earned, on nine hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Chavez was even worse for the Angels, pitching 2 1/3 innings and giving up seven runs on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts. The starters gave up two home runs each.

NOTES: The Indians activated OF Austin Jackson off the disabled list and optioned LHP Tyler Olson to Triple-A Columbus. ... Indians 2B Jason Kipnis could play in a minor league game on a rehab assignment this weekend. Kipnis has been on the disabled list since July 9 with a strained right hamstring. ... Angels OF Mike Trout needs one more home run to become the fourth player in history to hit 20 home runs six times before their age 26 season. The others to do it: Mickey Mantle, Tony Conigliaro and Alex Rodriguez. ... Angels INF Kaleb Cowart was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. Cowart was in the starting lineup Tuesday, batting ninth and playing second base, and he went 2-for-4.