Lindor helps Indians complete sweep of Angels

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians didn't just sweep a series. They swept a homestand.

Francisco Lindor's two-out RBI single in the seventh inning snapped a tie and lifted the Indians to a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field.

After a dismal 1-5 trip to Oakland and San Francisco coming out of the All-Star break, the Indians returned home to sweep a seven-game homestand. They won three in a row from Toronto, one from Cincinnati, and three in a row from the Angels.

"We needed it, but needing it and doing it are two different things," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "It was fun to win today. There was a lot of good baseball out there."

It's the first time Cleveland has swept a homestand of seven or more games since going 7-0 on a homestand in July and August of 2013. The Indians' seven-game winning streak is their longest since they won a franchise-record 14 in a row in June and July of last year.

Trevor Bauer (9-8) threw 116 pitches in a season-high eight innings, allowing one run on seven hits, with six strikeouts and one walk to get the win.

It was a timely performance by Bauer, coming on a day when Francona said relievers Andrew Miller and Bryan Shaw weren't going to pitch due to their heavy recent workloads.

"Boy did (Bauer) clutch up; he got out of a couple of jams and competed like crazy. He really got after it," Francona said.

JC Ramirez (9-9) pitched 6 2/3 innings, yielding two runs on five hits, with four strikeouts and six walks while taking the loss.

"He pitched a really good game; the only bump in the road were the walks," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "But other than that, he made pitches and got out of jams."

With the game tied at 1-1, Brandon Guyer led off the bottom of the seventh by drawing a walk from Ramirez. A sacrifice bunt by Roberto Perez moved Guyer to second. Austin Jackson, pinch-hitting for Giovanny Urshela, drew a walk.

Ramirez struck out Bradley Zimmer for the second out, but Lindor lined a single to right field to score Guyer and give Cleveland a 2-1 lead.

"He (Ramirez) made a great pitch to strike out Zimmer, but then couldn't get his breaking ball down to Lindor," Scioscia said.

The other Cleveland run came when Carlos Santana, leading off the second inning, belted his 13th home run over the center field wall.

Bauer held the Angels scoreless on one hit through the first four innings.

"I just tried to attack the zone from start to finish, even in two-strike counts," he said.

The Angels scored their only run in the fifth inning. Kole Calhoun led off with a single. Calhoun went to second on a groundout by Andrelton Simmons. Luis Valbuena popped out for the second out, but C.J. Cron blooped a single to center field, scoring Calhoun with the tying run.

"We had some other opportunities, but we couldn't get the key hit," Scioscia said. "Bauer did a good job of getting the ball over the plate."

After the Indians took the lead in the bottom of the seventh, with Bauer's pitch count up, and two top relievers unavailable, Francona let Bauer pitch the eighth, and he retired the side in order.

"He was sitting at 110 (pitches), and I don't want somebody to ever give up runs because they are tired," Francona said. "But Trevor was fine. He probably could have gone out for the ninth."

Bauer's best pitching came in the seventh inning, when Simmons led off with a single and went to third on a double by Valbuena. But with runners at second and third and none out, Bauer retired Cron on a groundout, struck out pinch-hitter Martin Maldonado, and got Kaleb Cowart on a groundout to end the inning.

"I had two options there," Bauer said. "It was either give up runs, and we were probably going to lose, or get out of it. Fortunately, I was able to get out of it."

NOTES: Indians C Yan Gomes has thrown out 46 percent of attempted base stealers (19-of-41), the best percentage in the majors. ... RHP Danny Salazar will start Friday against the White Sox in Chicago. It will be Salazar's second start since coming off the disabled list. In his first start vs. Toronto on Saturday, he pitched seven scoreless innings on one hit. ... The Angels will begin a three-game series in Toronto on Friday. The all-time series between the Angels and Blue Jays is 205-205. ... Angels OF Mike Trout has hit at least one home run against Toronto every year since 2012.