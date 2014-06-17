Indians edge Angels for 10th home run in row

CLEVELAND -- After a so-so 5-5 road trip, the Cleveland Indians returned home Monday to Progressive Field, where in recent weeks they were unbeatable.

That trend continued Monday. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera and designated hitter Carlos Santana homered, and right-hander Trevor Bauer bobbed and weaved through 6 2/3 innings in a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

The Indians earned their 10th consecutive home win, a streak that started May 19.

“I wish we could play more at home,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona, who will get his wish. The Indians will play 16 of their next 24 games at home leading into the All-Star break.

Monday’s win was the Indians’ third win in a row overall, and all three were by one-run. Cleveland improved to an American League-best 14-8 in one-run games.

Cabrera belted a two-run, first-inning home run. Santana broke a 3-3 tie with a solo home run in the fourth inning, giving Cleveland a 4-3 lead that was preserved by Bauer and right-hander Carlos Carrasco.

In his first career start against the Angels, Bauer (2-3) allowed three runs on eight hits with four walks and six strikeouts. He threw a career-high 119 pitches, the most thrown by a Cleveland pitcher in a game this season.

Bauer said the pitch count is no big deal to him.

“I can go 130, 140, 150 -- 200. Whatever. I did it in college,” he said. “I‘m used to throwing that many pitches.”

Carrasco relieved Bauer in the seventh inning and pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up his first career save.

Carrasco retired the heart of the Angles lineup in order -- center fielder Mike Trout, first baseman Albert Pujols and left fielder Josh Hamilton -- to end the game.

“Carrasco threw the ball really well, and that was a huge lift to us,” said Francona, whose bullpen was short-handed after he used five relievers in an 11-inning victory at Boston on Sunday.

Carrasco, moved to the bullpen early in the season after struggling as a starter, gave up just one hit and struck out four of the eight batters he faced.

“The way Carlos was pitching, I didn’t want to take him out,” Francona said. “There was no reason to take him out.”

Angels right-hander Jered Weaver (7-6) pitched six innings and gave up four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

“I think as the game went on, he got a little more comfortable, but he was battling out there and got through six,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

Weaver came into the game with the lowest ERA (1.64) in the history of Progressive Field for any pitcher with a minimum of 50 innings. The Indians, however, were not impressed, scoring two runs off him in the first inning.

Center fielder Michael Bourn led off the inning with a single, and he rode Cabrera’s seventh home run, a blast that just cleared the left field wall, giving Cleveland a 2-0 lead.

“I know that I’ve thrown well in this park, but I didn’t know that it was that good,” Weaver said. “I just can’t stay away from the homer.”

The Angels countered with two runs in the top of the second. Third baseman David Freese led off with a single and went to third on a single by second baseman Howie Kendrick. Both runners scored on a double by catcher Chris Iannetta.

The Indians took a 3-2 lead in the third when Bourn singled with one out and later scored on a single by left fielder Michael Brantley. The Angels tied it again in the fourth inning when designated hitter Raul Ibanez walked, went to third on a single by Iannetta and scored on a sacrifice fly by shortstop John McDonald.

Cleveland took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Santana belted a 2-2 pitch from Weaver over the wall in right field for his ninth home run. That hit raised Santana’s career average against Weaver to .525 (10-for-19).

Brantley was removed from the game for precautionary reasons after a blow to the head/neck area during a slide into second base in the third inning.

“He got banged in the side of the head, but he passed all the concussion tests, which is good,” Francona said. “His neck is a little stiff. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

NOTES: The Indians optioned LHP T.J. House to Triple-A Columbus and recalled RHP Mark Lowe from Columbus. ... Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving, dressed in an Indians uniform with his name and No. 2 on the back, took part in the Indians’ batting practice, hitting a few line drives to the outfield. ... Angels 1B Albert Pujols needs one more home run to tie Garry Sheffield (509) for 24th on the all-time list.