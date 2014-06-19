Swisher’s grand slam wins it for Indians in 10th

CLEVELAND - For Nick Swisher, these were uncharted waters.

“I’ve never hit a walkoff grand slam. I‘m giddy,” said the Cleveland Indians’ designated hitter, after doing exactly that with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Indians a wild 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field.

After the Angels broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top of the 10th inning, the Indians won it in the bottom of the 10th, which began with center fielder Michael Bourn drawing a walk from rookie right-hander Cam Bedrosian, who was manager Mike Scioscia’s choice to pitch the 10th over struggling closer Ernesto Frieri.

“Ernie’s been struggling a little bit,” said Scioscia of that decision. “We felt good with Bedrock out there. It’s a guy they hadn’t seen and we hoped that he could make some pitches. He got close, but he couldn’t get it done.”

After walking Bourn, Bedrosian struck out shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera. Second baseman Jason Kipnis drove a double into left-center field, putting runners at second and third, and when first baseman Carlos Santana walked, the Indians had the bases loaded and one out.

“A good at-bat by Bourn to get the walk and a really good at-bat by Kipnis, especially getting to second base so that one hit could tie it,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

Right-hander Frieri relieved Bedrosian. Right fielder David Murphy flied out to left field for the second out. That brought Swisher to the plate.

“I just assumed Murphy would do it,” joked Swisher. “But I love being in those situations, because only two things can happen. Either you’re the goat or the hero.”

Swisher became the hero, belting a 1-2 pitch from Frieri over the wall in right field for his fifth home run.

“When I first hit it I thought, ‘Ok, that’s at least a double’,” Swisher said. “But then it went out of the park. Sandy (Alomar Jr., Indians first base coach) and I were going crazy.”

Said Frieri: “I’ve got to make my pitches. It sucks because we played a really good game and it’s too bad for it to end like that. We deserved to win.”

Rookie left-hander Kyle Crockett (1-0), who only pitched to one batter but got the last out of the top of the 10th, picked up his first major league win while the loss went to Bedrosian (0-1).

The Angels broke a 1-1 tie by scoring two runs in the top of the 10th. With two outs and nobody on, Indians right-hander Scott Atchison gave up a single to first baseman Kole Calhoun and a double to center fielder Mike Trout, putting runners at second and third.

Designated Hitter Albert Pujols then punched a grounder to the right side, where the second baseman would have been playing had Cleveland not over-shifted the infield to the left. The ball rolled into the outfield for a single, scoring both runners and giving Los Angeles a 3-1 lead.

“You’ve got to take something away,” said Francona, of the shifted infield that created a hole for Pujols’ hit. “We’d do it again, but it was hard to see that ball go through the infield.”

The two starting pitchers hurled to a standoff. Cleveland right-hander Justin Masterson and Angels left-hander C.J. Wilson both pitched seven innings and gave up one run.

Masterson got off to a shaky start. Through the first seven batters, he had a walk, a hit batter and a run-scoring wild pitch. The latter two came in the second inning, when the Angels took a 1-0 lead.

With one out in the top of the second, second baseman Howie Kendrick doubled. Kendrick went to third on a groundout by first baseman Raul Ibanez.

Masterson then uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Kendrick to score the first run of the game.

Cleveland tied it by scoring a run in the bottom of the third when catcher Yan Gomes singled and later scored on a groundout by Bourn.

In seven innings Masterson gave up one run on four hits, with five strikeouts and three walks.

After giving up the run in the third inning Wilson held the Indians scoreless on two hits over the next four innings.

In seven innings overall Wilson held Cleveland to one run on three hits, with six strikeouts and four walks.

NOTES: Indians 3B Lonnie Chisenhall’s .368 batting average at the start of play Thursday was the highest in the majors among players with at least 200 plate appearances. Chisenhall is 14 plate appearances shy of qualifying for being ranked among the league leaders. He went 1-for-3 to drop one point to .367. ... Thursday was the Indians’ 31st day game of the season. Only the Twins (35) and Cubs (34) have played more. ... Angels OF Josh Hamilton was 0-for-4 and but is still hitting .302 (16-for-53) in 12 games since being activated off the disabled list.