Angels win fifth straight

CLEVELAND - The rampaging Los Angeles Angels are getting more and more difficult to contain.

One day after winning in Minnesota 14-4 the Angels moved on to Cleveland Monday and pounded the Indians 12-3. The game was a makeup from a rainout earlier in the season.

“It would have been nice for it to be an off day, but that’s what you have to go through in a season. It’s nice to come in here and get a ‘W,'” said right-hander Jered Weaver, the winning pitcher Monday.

The Angels hit four home runs in winning their fifth game in a row and their 11th win in the last 13 games. They are 20-6 in their last 26 games and 31-18 since the all-star break. Their 88-55 record overall is the best in the major leagues.

“We’ve talked about the potential in this lineup and we’re starting to see it,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “That’s a good sign. These guys have hit another gear this week.”

Designated hitter Albert Pujols hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, his 26th of the season and 518th of his career.

Right fielder Kole Calhoun, third baseman David Freese and second baseman Howie Kendrick also hit home runs for the Angels, who roughed up six Cleveland pitchers for 16 hits.

Weaver (16-8) gave up three runs on six hits, with two strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

“The story of the day was the offense produced some runs and swung the bats. They did a great job,” said Weaver.

“They came in here and did what they were supposed to do,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

Indians right-hander Danny Salazar (6-7) held the Angels scoreless on two hits through the first four innings, extending his scoreless innings streak to 21.

But the Angels erupted for six runs on six hits in the fifth inning, knocking Salazar out of the game.

First baseman C.J. Cron led off the fifth with a single. Catcher Hank Conger also singled, sending Cron to third. Cron scored the first run of the game when left fielder Collin Cowgill grounded out to third.

Calhoun belted his 14th home run into the seats in right field, a two-run blast giving the Angels a 3-0 lead.

Salazar struck out center fielder Mike Trout, but the rally resumed when Pujols singled and went to second on an infield single by Kendrick.

Freese then hit his seventh home run, the Angels’ second home run in the span of five batters, extending the Angels’ lead to 6-0 and knocking Salazar out of the game.

“The thing I liked the most was that’s a real good pitcher we did it against,” said Scioscia. “Salazar is tough and has been throwing the ball really well.”

Salazar, who in his previous three starts was 2-0 with a 0.45 ERA, pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, with four strikeouts and two walks.

“I just missed with a couple of pitches. I was leaving everything up,” said Salazar.

Weaver held the Indians scoreless on two hits through four innings, but after getting that 6-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning, he gave up two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Second baseman Jason Kipnis led off the bottom of the fifth with a double and he rode home on a home run by third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall, his 13th.

Cleveland scored again in the sixth inning. With two outs and nobody on, first baseman Carlos Santana reached on a bunt single directed to the vacated left side of the Angels’ infield, which was over-shifted to the right side.

Kipnis drew a walk and Chisenhall singled to right, scoring Santana and cutting the Angels’ lead to 6-3.

But right-hander Zach McAllister, who relieved Salazar, gave up two runs in the seventh inning.

Trout led off with a walk and went to second on a single by Pujols. A single by Kendrick scored Trout, and Pujols scored when Freese hit into a double play, giving the Angels an 8-3 lead.

Pujols and Kendrick hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth to make it 12-3.

NOTES: Indians SS Jose Ramirez, who spent most of this season in the minors, is tied for the American League lead with 11 sacrifice bunts, even though he has only played in 49 games with the Indians this year. ... Before the game, the Angels selected the contract of RHP Jairo Diaz from Double-A Arkansas, where he was 2-1 with 11 saves and a 2.20 ERA in 27 relief appearances ... The Angels have 43 comeback wins this season. That leads the majors and is four shy of the Angels’ record of 47 set in 2009.