Tomlin pitches Indians over slumping Angels

CLEVELAND -- The sun was the Cleveland Indians’ friend and the Los Angeles Angels’ enemy Sunday afternoon at Progressive Field.

Josh Tomlin pitched seven strong innings and Cleveland took advantage of a couple of gift hits that produced runs as the Indians completed a three-game sweep of the Angels with a 9-2 victory.

The Indians have won five in a row while the Angels have lost eight of their last 10. The only bright spot for the Angels was center fielder Mike Trout, who came into the game hitting .194 in the month of August, but was 4-for-4.

Tomlin (3-1) gave up two runs on six hits, with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Angels outfielders lost two balls in the sun hit by Indians first baseman Carlos Santana, one in the first inning and another in the fifth. Both plays resulted in runs scoring.

“If Carlos had hit another ball in the sun he might have gone for the cycle,” joked Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

The sense of humor of Angels manager Mike Scioscia, whose team is now 10-18 in August, was understandably tempered.

“We’re not doing things well enough,” he said. “Two fly balls that never came out of the sun had a major impact on the game.”

Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis led off the bottom of the first inning with a double off right-hander Jered Weaver (6-10), and he went to third on a sacrifice bunt by shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Left fielder Michael Brantley lined a double down the right field line, scoring Kipnis with the first run of the game.

Santana then hit a towering fly ball to center field that Trout lost in the sun. The ball fell safely a few feet to Trout’s left. It was scored a double for Santana, driving in Brantley and giving Cleveland a 2-0 lead.

“We’ll take it,” Francona said.

In the fifth inning a similar scenario played out, and again it resulted in runs for the Indians. With one out Brantley singled. Santana hit another towering fly ball, this one to right field. Right fielder Kole Calhoun lost it in the sun, and it dropped in safely for a double, moving Brantley to third.

Then it went from bad to worse for the Angels. Weaver intentionally walked right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall to load the bases. But center fielder Abraham Almonte spoiled that strategy by hitting a 1-1 pitch over the wall in right-center field for the Indians’ second grand slam in as many days.

“I was just looking for a good pitch to hit, and I found it,” Almonte said.

“We got a break and took advantage of it. That was a huge hit,” Francona said.

Cleveland catcher Yan Gomes hit a grand slam in the Indians’ 8-3 win Saturday night. Almonte’s grand slam gave the Indians a 6-0 lead.

“The sun was like a heat lamp, but those two guys are usually good at getting the ball out of the sun,” Scioscia said of Trout and Calhoun. “Those were two big plays. You can’t give teams as many outs as we did.”

Weaver blamed himself for not picking up his teammates.

“It was a situation where we had some bad luck and I wasn’t able to pitch out of the situation,” he said. “It’s frustrating, but that’s baseball. I’ve still got to find a way to get outs.”

Tomlin gave up a solo home run to second baseman Grant Green in the sixth inning, but was otherwise outstanding.

“That was probably the best breaking ball he’s had all year and his fastball was crisp,” Francona said.

With two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the sixth Lindor doubled to center field. Brantley was intentionally walked, and a wild pitch by Weaver moved the runners to second and third.

Santana lined a single to right field, scoring Lindor and Brantley as the Indians stretched their lead to 8-1.

Weaver was removed from the game after the sixth inning. He was charged with eight runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Coming into the game, he had a record of 7-1 and a 2.24 ERA in 11 career starts at Progressive Field.

The Angels scored their other run in the eighth inning on an RBI single by Trout. A throwing error by first baseman Albert Pujols in the eighth inning led to an unearned run for Cleveland in the eighth.

NOTES: Indians RHP Gavin Floyd and INF Chris Johnson will both be activated off the disabled list on Tuesday. ... At the start of play Sunday, Indians SS Francisco Lindor led all American League rookies in hitting with a .312 average. Lindor’s 59 hits since the All-Star break are the second most in the majors, behind Ian Kinsler’s 62. ... In addition to having a career-high 20 home runs, OF Kole Calhoun has 67 RBIs, making him the first Angels homegrown right fielder with 60 RBIs in a season since Tim Salmon in 2003.