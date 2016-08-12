Napoli leads Indians' rout of Angels

CLEVELAND -- It's been five years since Mike Napoli played for the Los Angeles Angels, but he keeps reminding them of that fact in the most painful way possible.

Thursday night Napoli had four hits, including a home run and four RBIs, and Corey Kluber pitched six solid innings to lead the Cleveland Indians to a 14-4 pounding of the Angels at Progressive Field.

"We jumped on them and stayed on them," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

Napoli, who at age 34 is having one of the best years of his career, with 29 home runs and 83 RBIs.

In four games against the Angels this year Napoli is hitting .563 (9-for-16) with a home run and six RBIs. In 201 career at bats against the Angels he is hitting .338 with 19 home runs and 43 RBIs.

"We just haven't matched up well against him. He's been tougher on us than anyone," said Angels manager Mike Scioscia.

Carlos Santana and Jose Ramirez also homered for the Indians, who scored in each of the first five innings of the game. Lonnie Chisenhall had two hits and four RBIs and Abraham Almonte had three hits.

The loss is the Angels' seventh in a row, their longest losing streak since they lost seven in a row in April and May of 2010. In their seven-game losing streak the Angels have been outscored 45-21.

"Nobody wants to get on a streak like this," said Scioscia. "It begins with the starting pitching. We're determined to grind through this and come out better on the other side."

Kluber (12-8) gave up three runs on four hits in six innings to get the win. Angels starter Jhoulys Chacin (2-6), making his first start since July 1, only pitched 1 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs on six hits and three walks.

Nine of Cleveland's 14 hits were for extra bases: three home runs and six doubles. Napoli had a single, two doubles, a home run and four RBIs as he extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

With the exception of Tyler Naquin, each of the other eight starters in the Cleveland lineup had at least one hit and scored at least one run.

Santana, was knocked out of the game in the fifth inning, while sitting in the dugout. He was hit on the right side of his head by a line drive off the bat of teammate Francisco Lindor.

"I could hear it hit him. It was not a good feeling," Francona said. "But he was doing much better after the game. He doesn't think he has a concussion, but we'll get him checked out in the morning."

A solo home run by Mike Trout in the first inning gave the Angels an early 1-0 lead, but it vanished quickly as the Indians sent nine men to the plate in the bottom half of the first, scoring five runs. Santana led off with his 24th home run -- a blast into the right field seats. Chisenhall added a three-run double later in the inning.

The Indians scored two more runs in the second inning, knocking Chacin out of the game. In 1 1/3 innings he gave up seven runs on six hits and three walks.

"He was behind in the count to everyone, couldn't get the ball into a good zone and they hit him hard," said Scioscia.

The Angels got a run back in the third on a solo home run by Cliff Pennington, but Cleveland responded with a run in the bottom half on an RBI single by Kipnis off reliever Jose Alvarez, giving the Indians an 8-2 lead.

The Indians scored two more in the fourth inning on RBI doubles by Chisenhall and Almonte.

Kluber had to sit through a 30-minute rain delay in the middle of the Indians' fourth inning rally, but he wasn't complaining.

"The layoff (from the long inning and rain delay) was a little tough, but I'll take 14 runs every time and manage to deal with it," said Kluber.

NOTES: Cleveland activated RHP Jeff Manship off the disabled list and optioned LHP TJ House to Triple-A Columbus. Manship had been on the disabled list since July 29 with right wrist tendinitis. ... Indians RHP Tommy Hunter begins an injury rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Friday. Hunter has been on the DL since July 17 with a non-displaced fracture in his lower back. ... LHP Brett Oberholtzer, who was claimed off waivers from the Phillies on Tuesday, joined the Angels on Thursday. To make room on the roster, RHP AJ. Achter was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. ... The Angels have used an American League-high 12 starting pitchers this season. ... The other Indians to hit at least five leadoff home runs in a season were Grady Sizemore (seven in 2008), Kenny Lofton (five in 1999) and Shin-Soo Choo (five in 2012).