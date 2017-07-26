Encarnacion's slam in 11th lifts Indians past Angels

CLEVELAND -- The game had a little bit of everything, including two grand slams -- by the same team.

"It was kind of a fun game, but a weird game," Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona said after his team blew an early seven-run lead, only to beat the Los Angeles Angels in extra innings in the most dramatic way possible.

Edwin Encarnacion's grand slam in the 11th capped a wild night as the Indians defeated the Angels 11-7 on Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

"This is why you'd rather play these games at home instead of on the road," Francona said.

The Indians extended their winning streak to five games.

"It was a great comeback," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "We were down 7-0, then battled back to tie it, but we just couldn't get that one big hit."

Dan Otero (2-0) got the last two outs in the top of the 11th inning to earn the victory.

Bradley Zimmer, whose grand slam highlighted a seven-run Cleveland second inning, led off the bottom of the 11th by drawing a walk from Bud Norris (1-3).

Zimmer stole second, then went to third when Norris walked Francisco Lindor but threw a wild pitch on ball four.

Michael Brantley was intentionally walked, loading the bases. Scioscia then went with a two-man outfield and five-man infield, but Encarnacion made that strategy academic by hitting Norris' first pitch into the left field bleachers for the walk-off grand slam.

"(Norris) lost his release point and walked the first hitter, then tried to get ahead of Encarnacion and left a cutter right there," Scioscia said.

"I don't know how it felt to Edwin, but if felt good to me," Francona said.

It was the designated hitter's 21st homer of the year.

"It's a wonderful feeling," Encarnacion said. "It felt amazing to connect with the ball and hit it out like I did."

Zimmer had three hits and four RBIs, and Encarnacion added two hits. The Indians hit two grand slams in a game for the first time since Manny Ramirez and Dave Roberts did it in an 18-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 24, 1999.

After being down 7-0 early, the Angels scored four runs in the third and two in the fifth.

Los Angeles tied the game in the sixth inning. Kaleb Cowart led off with a single off reliever Nick Goody. Yunel Escobar then hit a sinking liner to center field. Zimmer tried to make a diving catch on the ball but missed. The ball got by him for double that scored Cowart, evening the game at 7-7.

Escobar tried to stretch the double into a triple but was easily thrown out at third.

"That was a bad read (by Escobar)," Scioscia said. "In that situation, you've got to make sure you can make it to third."

Encarnacion led off the bottom of the second with a double off Angels starter Jesse Chavez. Jose Ramirez followed with a double, scoring Encarnacion. After Carlos Santana struck out, Chavez then walked three batters in a row. The last of those walks, to No. 9 hitter Giovanny Urshela, forced in Ramirez to make it 2-0.

Zimmer then hit a 3-1 pitch over the center field wall for his first career grand slam, giving Cleveland a 6-0 lead. Lindor flied out, but Brantley hit his seventh home run to push the lead to 7-0.

Indians starter Mike Clevinger gave back almost all of Cleveland's early advantage.

Clevinger allowed four runs and four hits in the third inning, the big blow being a three-run home run by Cole Calhoun. A two-run home run by Luis Valbuena in the fifth inning sent Clevinger to the showers, and pulled the Angels to within one run of the Indians at 7-6.

In 4 1/3 innings, Clevinger gave up six runs, five earned, on nine hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

"It looked like he was trying not to give up any runs instead of limiting the damage," Francona said.

Chavez was even worse for the Angels, pitching 2 1/3 innings and giving up seven runs on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts.

"He worked too much on the fringe of the zone, had bad location and a negative strikes-to-balls ratio," Scioscia said.

NOTES: The Indians activated OF Austin Jackson off the disabled list and optioned LHP Tyler Olson to Triple-A Columbus. ... Indians 2B Jason Kipnis could play in a minor league game on a rehab assignment this weekend. Kipnis has been on the disabled list since July 9 with a strained right hamstring. ... Angels OF Mike Trout needs one more home run to become the fourth player in history to hit 20 homers six times before their age 26 season. The others to do it: Mickey Mantle, Tony Conigliaro and Alex Rodriguez. ... Angels INF Kaleb Cowart was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. Cowart was in the starting lineup Tuesday, batting ninth and playing second base, and he went 2-for-4.