Preview: Angels at Mariners

Robinson Cano makes his home debut with the Seattle Mariners as they open a two-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. Cano inked a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Mariners this offseason and has provided an instant boost to a franchise that needed one, hitting safely in all six games and batting .391 to help Seattle take four of six to open the season. Three of those wins came in a season-opening sweep of the Angels, who were outscored 26-8 in the set.

Los Angeles turned things around by winning three of four in Houston, capped by Monday’s 9-1 win behind an impressive start by C.J. Wilson. Outfielder Josh Hamilton continued his impactful start with a hit, three walks and two runs scored for the Angels, who produced 29 runs in the four-game series. They will be challenged to keep alive that trend against Mariners left-hander James Paxton, who blanked Los Angeles over seven frames Wednesday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (0-1, 7.20 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (1-0, 0.00)

Santiago’s debut with the Angels was a rocky one as he gave up four runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings opposite Paxton. That was Santiago’s first start after six relief appearances against Seattle, against whom he recorded one of his four career saves. The 26-year-old owns a 2.98 ERA in 42 games (13 starts) on the road in his career.

Paxton retired the Angels in order in five of his seven innings, working out of jams in the other two to improve to 4-0 with a 1.16 ERA in his young career. He let up only one run while striking out 13 in 13 innings in his two home starts last September. Opponents are hitting .156 in five career games against Paxton.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hamilton is a career .229 hitter in 44 games at Safeco Field.

2. Seattle pitchers have given up 38 hits in 55 innings.

3. Mariners 1B Justin Smoak is 3-for-5 against Santiago.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Angels 3