Preview: Angels at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners attempt to continue their mastery of the Los Angeles Angels this season when they host their American League West rivals in the second contest of a four-game series on Tuesday. Seattle has won five of the first six meetings between the clubs, including a 5-1 triumph in the series opener on Monday. Robinson Cano went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Chris Young allowed a run and two hits over 6 1/3 strong innings.

After recording only four hits in a loss to Houston on Sunday, the Mariners received one from each of their first three batters of the game, including the first of Cano’s two run-scoring singles. The star second baseman has registered multi-hit performances in six of his last eight games. Albert Pujols provided the only offense for his team with a solo homer as the Angels lost for only the fifth time in 17 contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (5-3, 2.85 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Roenis Elias (3-3, 3.68)

Weaver has rounded into form after a rocky start to the season, winning five of his last six decisions while allowing fewer than three runs in each of his last seven outings. The 31-year-old bounced back from a hard-luck loss on Wednesday, limiting Houston to two hits in his first complete game since 2012. Weaver is 13-9 lifetime against Seattle but is looking to avenge a 10-3 loss in his season debut on March 31.

Elias is winless in his last three starts, going 0-1 with a pair of no-decisions - including a 5 1/3-inning effort against Houston on Thursday in which he yielded one run and three hits. The 25-year-old Cuban has yet to win at home in his first season in the majors, posting a 3.86 ERA in four outings while losing his only decision. That loss came versus the Angels on April 9, when Elias allowed two runs and four hits in five frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels OF Josh Hamilton has yet to resume his rehabilitation assignment after suffering a bone bruise in his left thumb in his first game with Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

2. Seattle CF James Jones went 1-for-4 on Monday, giving him a hit in 15 of his last 16 games.

3. Los Angeles is an AL-best 20-12 since April 21.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Mariners 3