Preview: Angels at Mariners

The Los Angeles Angels attempt to make it two in a row against the host Seattle Mariners when they continue their four-game series on Wednesday. After dropping Monday’s opener, Los Angeles bounced back with a 6-4 victory behind a solid effort from Jered Weaver. C.J. Cron doubled, homered and drove in two runs while Weaver allowed three runs in six innings en route to his sixth win in seven decisions as the Angels improved to 2-5 versus the Mariners this season.

Justin Smoak belted a solo homer while Nick Franklin and Robinson Cano each recorded two hits and an RBI as Seattle suffered its third loss in four games. Smoak’s blast was his first since May 12, ending his 12-game drought. Cano’s multi-hit performance was his seventh in the last nine contests and gave him 65 hits in his first 50 games, the fourth-most by an infielder in franchise history behind Alex Rodriguez (68 in 1997; 67 in 1996) and Joey Cora (66 in 1997).

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (6-3, 3.00 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (6-1, 2.75)

Wilson looks to extend his winning streak to three starts after allowing a total of one run over 15 1/3 innings in his previous two outings. The 33-year-old has won four of his last five decisions, yielding fewer than two runs in each triumph. Wilson fell to 14-7 lifetime against the Mariners when he was tagged for six runs in 5 2/3 frames in his season debut April 1.

Hernandez has won three straight starts after going 0-1 in his previous five. The 28-year-old Venezuelan worked eight innings in each of his last two outings, allowing two runs at Minnesota on May 18 and one against Houston five days later. Hernandez has struggled against the Angels over his career but improved to 9-13 in the season opener March 31, when he surrendered three runs - two earned - and struck out 11 in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Making his third appearance of the season, Angels LHP Sean Burnett began the seventh inning Tuesday and retired the first batter he faced before exiting with discomfort in his surgically repaired elbow.

2. Seattle RHP Taijuan Walker (shoulder) is slated to begin his rehab assignment by making a start for Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

3. Los Angeles is an American League-best 21-12 since April 21.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Angels 2