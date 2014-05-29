Preview: Angels at Mariners

After being held in check by Felix Hernandez, the Los Angeles Angels attempt to earn a split of their four-game series against the host Seattle Mariners when the American League West rivals square off Thursday. The Mariners and Angels traded victories over the first two contests before Hernandez tossed 8 2/3 brilliant innings in a 3-1 Seattle triumph on Wednesday. The right-hander held Los Angeles to a pair of singles before giving up a run on two hits after retiring the first two batters in the ninth.

While C.J. Wilson and Kevin Jepsen combined to keep Robinson Cano hitless in four at-bats, Mike Zunino shouldered the offensive load for the Mariners, delivering a two-run single and solo homer. Cano was held without a hit for the second time in six games but recorded at least two hits in the other four contests. The Angels look to improve on their 2-6 record against Seattle this season behind Matt Shoemaker, who was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake after being sent down Sunday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (2-1, 3.18 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Brandon Maurer (1-3, 6.99)

Shoemaker will be making his fourth start following three relief appearances. The 27-year-old was victorious in his first two turns before settling for a no-decision against Kansas City on Saturday, when he yielded three runs (two earned) in five innings. Shoemaker made his first major-league start - and appearance - against Seattle last year, tossing five scoreless frames, and held the Mariners to one hit over 2 1/3 innings of relief on April 1 in his 2014 debut.

Maurer looks to halt a personal losing streak that reached three games Saturday, when he was tagged for six runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. All three of the losses have come at home, where the 23-year-old has posted an 8.05 ERA while allowing 29 hits in 19 frames. Maurer is 1-1 with a 7.15 ERA in three career appearances - two starts - against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Shoemaker was recalled to replace LHP Sean Burnett, who suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow Tuesday and likely will need a second Tommy John surgery.

2. The Mariners signed OF Xavier Nady to a minor-league contract. The veteran batted .135 with three home runs with San Diego before being released earlier this month.

3. Seattle CF James Jones is 2-for-17 over his last four contests following a 14-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Mariners 3