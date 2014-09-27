FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Angels at Mariners
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 28, 2014 / 5:29 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Angels at Mariners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Seattle Mariners remained alive in the American League wild-card chase and look to stay in contention when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Seattle defeated Los Angeles 4-3 on Friday and stands two games behind the Oakland Athletics with two games to play in the battle for the second wild-card spot. One Oakland victory or one Seattle loss will eliminate the Mariners, who have won their last two games to follow a five-game skid.

The teams combined for five homers in the opener, including three by Seattle – Kendrys Morales, Michael Saunders and Dustin Ackley. Kole Calhoun and Mike Trout hit back-to-back homers in the sixth for the Angels with Trout’s homer being his 36th of the season. Los Angeles (98-62) needs to win its final two regular-season contests to tie the franchise mark for wins in a season, set in 2008.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (13-10, 4.61 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (6-4, 3.03)

Wilson is coming off a dreadful outing in which he gave up six runs (four earned), two hits and four walks in two-thirds of an inning during a loss to Oakland. That broke a three-game winning streak that included allowing just one hit in seven innings against Seattle on Sept. 17. Wilson is 1-2 with a 3.98 in three starts against the Mariners this season.

Paxton was drubbed in his last turn, giving up nine runs (eight earned) and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings while losing to Toronto. He lost to the Angels in his previous outing when he gave up three runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. Paxton has gone nine straight starts without allowing a homer.

WALK-OFFS

1. Trout recorded his 111th RBI on Friday – one behind Los Angeles Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez for most in the majors.

2. Morales is 10-for-25 against Wilson, while 3B Kyle Seager is just 3-for-31.

3. Los Angeles LF Josh Hamilton (shoulder) won’t play in the series.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Mariners 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.