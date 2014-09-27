Preview: Angels at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners remained alive in the American League wild-card chase and look to stay in contention when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Seattle defeated Los Angeles 4-3 on Friday and stands two games behind the Oakland Athletics with two games to play in the battle for the second wild-card spot. One Oakland victory or one Seattle loss will eliminate the Mariners, who have won their last two games to follow a five-game skid.

The teams combined for five homers in the opener, including three by Seattle – Kendrys Morales, Michael Saunders and Dustin Ackley. Kole Calhoun and Mike Trout hit back-to-back homers in the sixth for the Angels with Trout’s homer being his 36th of the season. Los Angeles (98-62) needs to win its final two regular-season contests to tie the franchise mark for wins in a season, set in 2008.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (13-10, 4.61 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (6-4, 3.03)

Wilson is coming off a dreadful outing in which he gave up six runs (four earned), two hits and four walks in two-thirds of an inning during a loss to Oakland. That broke a three-game winning streak that included allowing just one hit in seven innings against Seattle on Sept. 17. Wilson is 1-2 with a 3.98 in three starts against the Mariners this season.

Paxton was drubbed in his last turn, giving up nine runs (eight earned) and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings while losing to Toronto. He lost to the Angels in his previous outing when he gave up three runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. Paxton has gone nine straight starts without allowing a homer.

WALK-OFFS

1. Trout recorded his 111th RBI on Friday – one behind Los Angeles Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez for most in the majors.

2. Morales is 10-for-25 against Wilson, while 3B Kyle Seager is just 3-for-31.

3. Los Angeles LF Josh Hamilton (shoulder) won’t play in the series.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Mariners 3