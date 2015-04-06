Preview: Angels at Mariners

Felix Hernandez dominated Los Angeles hitters last season and looks to fluster the defending American League West champions again when the Seattle Mariners host the Angels in Monday’s season opener for both teams. Hernandez compiled a superb 0.79 ERA in five outings against Los Angeles last season, recording three victories and allowing just 14 hits in 34 innings while striking out 47.

The Angels will send Jered Weaver to the mound and will be trying to match last year’s major-league high 98-win campaign. Reigning AL MVP Mike Trout again leads the Los Angeles offense, but disappointing Josh Hamilton is on the disabled list due to a shoulder injury and admitted in the offseason that he had a relapse per his substance-abuse issues. The Mariners are trying to ramp up their offense by adding major-league home run champion Nelson Cruz (40 in 2014) after falling one game short of a playoff berth last season. Seattle last made the playoffs in 2001 when it won a franchise-record 116 games.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (2014: 18-9, 3.59 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (2014: 15-6, 2.14)

Weaver, who is making his seventh Opening Day start, has won 18 or more games in three of the past four seasons but last season’s ERA was his highest since 2009. He struggled against the Mariners last season by going 1-2 with a 4.44 ERA in four starts and allowed four homers in 24 1/3 innings. Weaver is 14-10 with a 3.37 ERA in 31 career starts against Seattle.

Hernandez is also making his seventh Opening Day start and, though he receives a lot of acclaim, last season’s 15 victories were the second highest of his career. He did set career bests for ERA – he led the AL – and strikeouts (248) but failed to pitch a complete game for the second consecutive season. Despite last season’s success against Los Angeles, Hernandez is just 11-13 with a 3.52 ERA in 40 career outings against the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners won the season series 12-7 last year.

2. Trout is batting .367 with two homers in 49 career at-bats against Hernandez.

3. Seattle No. 4 hitters batted a collective .218 last season.

PREDICTION: Angels 3, Mariners 2