Preview: Angels at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are expecting to contend for the American League West crown and continuing to have success against the visiting Los Angeles Angels can only help in that quest. Seattle began the season with a 4-1 victory over the Angels, the defending division champions who won 98 games last season, and look for a second straight win on Tuesday.

Beating the Mariners has been difficult for Los Angeles, which went 7-12 against Seattle last season and was stymied by Felix Hernandez on Opening Day. Reigning AL MVP Mike Trout homered off Hernandez in the first inning for the Angels’ lone run and the pitcher known as “King Felix” struck out 10 in seven innings. Mariners newcomer Seth Smith was the hitting star by going 3-for-3 – two doubles, one triple – with two RBIs to highlight a 10-hit attack. Dustin Ackley homered for the Mariners while Austin Jackson and Brad Miller each had two hits for Seattle.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (2014: 13-10, 4.51 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (6-4, 3.04)

Wilson is coming off a mediocre season in which he posted his highest ERA since 2008 and pitched less than 200 innings for the first time since 2009. He limited Seattle hitters to a .196 average last season but went just 1-2 with a 3.42 ERA in four starts. Wilson has owned Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager, who is 3-for-33 with 15 strikeouts against him.

Paxton displayed promise as a rookie but also missed time with a shoulder injury as he made just 13 starts. He had another scare during spring training when he tripped and injured his left forearm but was recently cleared. Paxton went 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA in four starts against the Angels last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. DH Nelson Cruz was hitless in four at-bats in his Mariners debut.

2. Trout’s next homer will be the 100th of his career.

3. Smith became the first player in Seattle franchise history with three extra-base hits on Opening Day.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Mariners 2