Preview: Angels at Mariners

A solid pitching duel is on tap when the Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels in Thursday’s opener of a four-game series. Seattle All-Star Felix Hernandez will oppose Los Angeles hurler Garrett Richards in a battle of right-handers who have combined for 19 victories this season.

Hernandez allowed just one hit in six innings against the Angels on June 28 but wasn’t involved in the decision. It continued a strong 2015 performance against Los Angeles as Hernandez is 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA in three starts, allowing only nine hits in 20 innings while striking out 26. All-Star center fielder Mike Trout is one of the few current Angels who have fared well against Hernandez and he is batting .345 with three homers in 58 career at-bats. Trout, who has 24 homers, smashed two solo shots and Johnny Giavotella drilled a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning as Los Angeles edged Colorado 3-2 for its fifth straight win Wednesday while Seattle was 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position and lost 5-4 to Detroit.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (9-5, 3.35 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (10-5, 3.02)

Richards is 1-0 with a 1.84 ERA in two starts against Seattle this season and defeated the Mariners on June 27 when he gave up two runs and seven hits over 7 2/3 innings. He has won four of his last five starts and has allowed just eight earned runs during the stretch. Richards is 4-2 with a 2.44 ERA in 15 career appearances (seven starts) against Seattle and has enjoyed success against center fielder Austin Jackson (1-for-13).

Hernandez is winless over his last three outings and is just 2-4 with a 4.99 ERA over his past seven starts after beginning June with a 1.91 ERA. He lost to Oakland in his last turn when he gave up two runs and a season-high 10 hits over seven innings. Hernandez is 13-13 with a 3.34 ERA in 43 career starts against Los Angeles and has shut down third baseman David Freese (0-for-16, eight strikeouts), right fielder Kole Calhoun (1-for-23, eight strikeouts), catcher Chris Iannetta (2-for-26, 10 strikeouts) and outfielder Matt Joyce (2-for-25, eight strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners OF Mark Trumbo displayed signs he’s emerging from a deep slump by going 6-for-10 in the three-game series against Detroit.

2. American League home-run leader Albert Pujols (26 homers, 56 RBIs) has the same amount of blasts (13) and RBIs (28) at both Angel Stadium and on the road.

3. Jackson (back spasms) departed during Wednesday’s loss to Detroit and his availability for the series opener is unknown.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Mariners 3