Preview: Angels at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners racked up a season-best 19 hits in the series opener against Los Angeles and look for another productive offensive performance when they host the Angels in Friday’s second contest of a four-game series. Seven different players had multiple hits as Seattle posted a 7-2 victory Thursday.

Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano recorded his fifth game of two or more hits in July and is batting .375 in 40 at-bats this month. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz and third baseman Kyle Seager each had three hits while right fielder Mark Trumbo reached three times on two hits and a walk and is 9-for-15 over his past five contests. Los Angeles had a five-game winning streak snapped and stands 1 1/2 games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West. Angels center fielder Mike Trout didn’t homer in the series opener after going deep five times in the previous eight games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (5-4, 2.40 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Mike Montgomery (4-2, 1.62)

Santiago blanked Texas on three hits over seven innings while winning his last turn. He has strung together three straight outstanding starts and has allowed two runs and eight hits in 20 innings during the stretch. Santiago gave up one run and three hits in seven innings in a no-decision against Seattle on June 28.

Montgomery has won three consecutive starts and has allowed one run during the stretch. He pitched back-to-back shutouts against Kansas City and San Diego and then gave up one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings against Oakland on Sunday. Montgomery is 1-2 with a 2.15 ERA in four home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels RHP Huston Street (groin) was unavailable Thursday and likely won’t pitch again until after next week’s All-Star break.

2. Seattle placed LHP Charlie Furbush (biceps) on the disabled list, optioned LHP J.A. Happ and RHP Mayckol Guaipe to Triple-A Tacoma and recalled 1B/DH Jesus Montero, RHP Danny Farquhar and LHP Vidal Nuno from the same club.

3. Los Angeles DH C.J. Cron had two hits on Thursday and is 10-for-17 with a homer and eight RBIs during a four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Mariners 1