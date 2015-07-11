Preview: Angels at Mariners

Mike Trout is putting on a power display and looks to add to his homer total when the Los Angeles Angels visit the Seattle Mariners in Saturday’s third contest of the four-game set. Trout homered twice in Friday’s 7-3 victory and has gone deep seven times in 10 games to tie teammate Albert Pujols for the American League lead with 26 homers.

Trout was 3-for-5 with four RBIs and C.J. Cron also hit two homers as Los Angeles pounded out 14 hits while evening the series at one game apiece. Trout is 14-for-37 with 12 RBIs during the 10-game stretch, and his hot hitting has helped the Angels win 10 of their last 12 games to move within a half-game of the American League West-leading Houston Astros. Seattle right fielder Mark Trumbo hit a two-run homer in Friday’s loss and is 10-for-19 over his past six games. Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz is 4-for-9 in the series — all singles — and is the midst of a seven-game homerless drought.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (7-6, 3.82 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (0-1, 7.17)

Wilson has won back-to-back starts and four of his last five outings. He defeated Texas in his last start when he gave up three runs and six hits in six innings. Wilson is 1-0 with a 1.20 ERA against Seattle this season and has enjoyed career-long success against third baseman Kyle Seager (4-for-39, 15 strikeouts) and left fielder Dustin Ackley (5-for-29).

Iwakuma struggled in his return after missing 2 1/2 months due to a back injury. He received a no-decision against Detroit despite serving up four homers while allowing five runs and eight hits in five innings. Iwakuma is 6-2 with a 3.05 ERA in 11 career appearances (10 starts) against the Angels, including a loss April 8 when he gave up five runs (four earned) and nine hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pujols is 1-for-9 in the series and is batting just .212 in eight July appearances.

2. Seattle CF Austin Jackson (back) sat out for the second straight game and is questionable for Saturday.

3. Los Angeles RF Kole Calhoun has recorded two hits in six of the last seven games and is 12-for-33 during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Mariners 4