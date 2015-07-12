Preview: Angels at Mariners

Mark Trumbo got off to a slow start upon joining Seattle but he has recently settled into a groove as the host Mariners conclude a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Trumbo went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in Saturday’s 5-0 victory and is 12-for-22 over his past seven contests.

Trumbo, acquired from Arizona in early June, was batting .139 in 79 at-bats with the Mariners before his current hot streak. Seattle designated hitter Nelson Cruz is 7-for-12 in the series after getting three hits for the second time in three nights, and third baseman Kyle Seager is 6-for-9 with three walks after reaching base four times with two hits and two walks Saturday. The Angels had just four singles Saturday and remain a half-game out in the American League West after failing to take advantage of first-place Houston’s fifth consecutive loss. Los Angeles center fielder Mike Trout is 15-for-40 with seven homers and 12 RBIs over the last 11 games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Andrew Heaney (2-0, 1.77 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (7-6, 4.53)

Heaney has won back-to-back starts and has pitched well in three outings since being recalled. He defeated the Colorado Rockies in his last turn when he gave up two runs and eight hits in 7 1/3 innings. Heaney has struck out 17 and walked three while limiting opponents to a .192 average.

Walker received a no-decision in his last turn after winning his previous five starts. He gave up five runs and six hits in six innings against Detroit on Tuesday while allowing his most runs since May 2. Walker defeated the Angels on June 26 when he gave up one run and seven hits over seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 1B Albert Pujols is 1-for-13 with four strikeouts in the series.

2. Seattle CF Austin Jackson (back) was hitless in five at-bats Saturday after missing the first two games of the series.

3. Los Angeles 3B David Freese struck out three times in four at-bats and is 1-for-10 in the series.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Mariners 3