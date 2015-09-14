Preview: Angels at Mariners

The Los Angeles Angels were a dealt a swift blow in their pursuit of a playoff spot and look to rebound when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Monday in the opener of a three-game set. The Angels allowed five ninth-inning runs in a 5-3 loss to Houston on Sunday to drop 4 1/2 games behind the American League West-leading Astros as well as falling three games in back of the Texas Rangers for the second wild-card spot.

Right-hander Garrett Richards will start the opener for Angels after putting together one of his strongest performances of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Wednesday. Richards matched a season high with 11 strikeouts and allowed two runs and four hits in 7 2/3 innings in a no-decision. Seattle is 8-4 in September but is out of the wild-card chase and just lost two of three to the Colorado Rockies. Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager was hitless in four at-bats on Sunday but is batting .444 with six homers and 17 homers over the past 16 games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (13-10, 3.71 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (10-8, 4.70)

Richards has allowed two runs in each of his first two September starts, and the Angels are hoping he has found his groove. He has given up three or fewer earned runs in six of his last seven starts. Richards is 1-1 with a 3.15 ERA in three 2015 starts against Seattle and holds a 4-3 mark and 2.78 ERA in 16 career appearances (eight starts).

Walker struggled against Texas in his last start when he served up three homers and allowed six runs (five earned) and six hits in three innings. He had won his previous three decisions and the defeat was his first since July 12, when the Angels lit him up for seven runs (six earned) and seven hits in five innings. Walker is 1-1 with a 5.25 ERA in two outings against Los Angeles and has struggled with center fielder Mike Trout (4-for-5), third baseman David Freese (4-for-6) and shortstop Erick Aybar (3-for-4).

WALK-OFFS

1. Trout homered in Sunday’s loss - his 35th of the season but only his third in the last 34 games.

2. Seattle OF Brad Miller (neck) was scratched from Sunday’s lineup and is questionable for the opener.

3. Los Angeles DH/1B C.J. Cron is 4-for-6 with three solo homers over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Angels 8, Mariners 6