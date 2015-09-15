Preview: Angels at Mariners

Felix Hernandez aims to take over the American League lead in victories when the Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday in the second contest of their three-game series. Hernandez, who has won his last three starts, is tied with Houston’s Dallas Keuchel with 17 wins.

Hernandez never has won 20 games in a season but is two shy of matching his career-best total from 2009. He has dominated the Angels this season by going 3-0 with a 0.67 ERA in four outings, striking out 32 and allowing just 14 hits in 27 innings. Los Angeles is in must-win mode after being routed 10-1 in the series opener to fall four games behind Texas for the AL’s second wild card and 4 1/2 in back of first-place Houston in the AL West. Los Angeles’ Albert Pujols is enduring a rough September as he is 8-for-42 with one home run.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Nick Tropeano (1-2, 5.66 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (17-8, 3.49)

Tropeano is making his fifth major-league start of this season and the ninth of his career. He lasted just 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last outing, allowing three runs and eight hits. Tropeano has two big-league victories, and one occurred last season when he gave up two runs and four hits in five frames against Seattle.

Hernandez allowed three hits over eight scoreless innings to defeat Texas in his last outing. He has won five of his last seven starts despite yielding two or fewer runs on only three occasions. Hernandez is 14-13 with a 3.27 ERA in 44 career starts against the Angels but has struggled with Mike Trout (.344 with three homers in 61 at-bats).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners OF Seth Smith homered and drove in three runs on Monday, giving him five RBIs over his last two outposts.

2. Los Angeles RF Kole Calhoun is 0-for-11 with six strikeouts over the past three games.

3. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano delivered two hits in the opener and is batting .255 this month after hitting .351 in August.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Angels 1