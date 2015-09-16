Preview: Angels at Mariners

The Los Angeles Angels remain in pursuit of a playoff spot and can enhance their chances by claiming Wednesday’s series finale with the host Seattle Mariners. The Angels, who posted a 4-3 victory on Tuesday, are four games behind first-place Texas in the American League West and 3 1/2 in back of Houston for the second wild-card spot.

Mike Trout has homered in two of the last three games to raise his season count to 36, and the Angels are hoping the young star is out of his power drought. Trout went deep just twice in a 33-game span, with Los Angeles going 14-19 during that stretch. Seattle slugger Nelson Cruz homered for the third time in six games, belting his 42nd shot of the season to tie Baltimore’s Chris Davis for the major-league lead. Robinson Cano is hitting .372 in 43 career at-bats against Angels scheduled starter Jered Weaver.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (7-10, 4.71 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (7-4, 4.05)

Weaver defeated Houston in his last turn as he gave up two runs and five hits in six innings. He has yielded only nine hits over 12 frames in his last two starts after being shelled for 14 runs and 16 hits over 11 2/3 innings in his previous two turns. Weaver is 14-11 with a 3.45 ERA in 32 career starts versus the Mariners, including a loss on April 6 in which he gave up four runs and eight hits in six frames.

Iwakuma had won five of six decisions before losing to Colorado in his last turn. He gave up three runs in 6 1/3 innings against the Rockies, and the eight hits he allowed were his most since late July. Iwakuma is 7-2 with a 2.71 ERA in 12 career appearances (11 starts) against the Angels and 1-1 with a 2.57 mark in two outings this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 1B Albert Pujols was hitless in four at-bats on Tuesday and is 3-for-27 over his last seven games.

2. Seattle OF Franklin Gutierrez’s home run on Tuesday was his sixth in his last 11 appearances.

3. Los Angeles OF David Murphy hit a three-run homer on Tuesday, his first blast since Aug. 29.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Mariners 3