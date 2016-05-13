Preview: Angels at Mariners

The Los Angeles Angels attempt to bounce back from a disastrous homestand when they begin a five-game road trip with the opener of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Friday. Los Angeles lost every contest on its six-game stretch at home, concluding the dismal run with Thursday’s 12-10 setback against St. Louis.

Albert Pujols was one of six Angels to record two hits, with one being a two-run blast in the ninth inning that ended his nine-game drought. Seattle looks to remain perfect on its six-game homestand after sweeping a three-game set from Tampa Bay earlier in the week. Robinson Cano enters Friday’s contest with an 11-game hitting streak during which he has gone 22-for-49 (.449) with four home runs and nine RBIs. Seattle took two of three from the Angels on the road last month and is 7-0-1 in the last eight series between the American League West rivals.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Nick Tropeano (1-2, 3.69 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Nathan Karns (3-1, 3.38)

Tropeano recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts but yielded three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings in a loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, falling to 0-2 in five starts since winning his season debut. The 25-year-old native of West Islip, New York, allowed two runs or fewer in each of his first four starts before surrendering eight over 10 1/3 frames in his last two turns and has yet to last six innings this campaign. Tropeano has yet to lose to Seattle, going 2-0 with a 3.52 ERA in three career starts.

Karns settled for a no-decision at Houston on Saturday after giving up just one run and six hits while striking out a season-high nine in 6 1/3 innings. The 28-year-old from Pennsylvania has yielded a total of four runs over his last three outings after surrendering four or more in two of his first three turns. Karns made two starts against Los Angeles while with Tampa Bay last year, going 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels SS Cliff Pennington exited Thursday’s game with left hamstring cramps after going 2-for-2 with an RBI.

2. Seattle is 16-1 when scoring four or more runs and 5-1 in extra innings this season.

3. Pujols’ blast made him the ninth active player in the majors to have hit at least one home run against all 30 teams.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Angels 3