Preview: Angels at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are attempting to make up ground in the American League wild-card race and are entering a stretch in which seven of their next 13 games are against the soaring Los Angeles Angels. Seattle is just 2-4 against the Angels this season and Los Angeles is a 12-7 since the All-Star break entering Friday's opener of a three-game series in Seattle.

The Mariners, who are five games behind the Boston Red Sox for the AL's second wild card, opened a 10-game homestand with a four-game split against the Boston — losing Thursday's finale 3-2 in 11 innings. Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano was hitless in eight at-bats over the past two games and is a dismal 3-for-25 against the Angels this season. Los Angeles center fielder Mike Trout is expected back in the starting lineup after not entering Thursday's 8-6, 10-inning loss to the Oakland Athletics until the eighth inning because of a head cold. Struggling Angels right-hander Tim Lincecum, who was born in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue before becoming a high school standout in nearby Renton and a college star at the University of Washington, starts at Safeco Field for the second time in his career.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Tim Lincecum (2-5, 8.49 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (5-4, 3.46)

Lincecum has been awful in eight outings since joining the Angels and has served up 10 homers in 35 innings. Opposing batters are hitting .381 against him and he has allowed 59 hits and 21 walks for a horrific 2.29 WHIP. Lincecum is 1-1 with a 5.91 ERA in two career starts against Seattle and has struggled to retire Chris Iannetta (7-for-18) while serving up three homers to Seth Smith (12-for-47).

Hernandez is 1-0 with a 5.60 ERA in three starts since returning from a calf injury and has issued eight walks in 17 2/3 innings. He received a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs in his last turn when he allowed two runs and two hits in five innings while striking out eight and walking five. Hernandez is 14-16 with a 3.32 ERA in 48 career starts against Los Angeles and has had trouble with Trout (27-for-72, five home runs).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners DH Nelson Cruz was 1-for-13 with six strikeouts in the four games against Boston— the hit was a home run.

2. Angels SS Andrelton Simmons had three hits Thursday and is 8-for-19 during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Seattle RHP Steve Cishek (hip) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday after being removed as closer earlier in the week.

PREDICTION: Mariners 8, Angels 4