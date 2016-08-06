Preview: Angels at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners had trouble closing out games with the demoted Steve Cishek working the ninth inning, but that may no longer be an issue with rookie Edwin Diaz receiving the ball. The right-hander struck out the side as Seattle defeated the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Friday in the opener of their three-game series and has fanned 56 batters in just 28 major-league innings entering Saturday's contest.

The 22-year-old Diaz dominated Mike Trout and Albert Pujols in the ninth and also fanned Andrelton Simmons to secure his third consecutive save since supplanting Cishek as the team's closer earlier this week. "His stuff is so good," Mariners catcher Mike Zunino said after Friday's 13-pitch effort. "He works ahead of guys, and that makes a huge difference, and he's had some great success and he deserves it." The Mariners are five games behind Boston for American League's second wild card while the Angels aren't in the mix despite being 12-8 since the All-Star break. Trout was back in the starting lineup after not beginning Thursday's game due to a head cold and hit a three-homer off Felix Hernandez on Friday to secure his fifth consecutive 20-homer season.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (4-7, 3.66)

Skaggs hasn't allowed a run over 12 1/3 innings in two starts since returning from Tommy John surgery and a shoulder setback. The 25-year-old worked seven scoreless frames in his return against Kansas City and followed up with eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 scoreless innings versus Boston. Skaggs is 0-1 with a 4.61 ERA in two career starts against Seattle and has struggled with Robinson Cano (3-for-4).

Walker will make his first major-league start since July 5 after a bout of foot tendinitis. He attempted to pitch through the ailment but finally was shut down for a period after serving up three homers and allowing five runs in four innings against Houston on July 5. Walker is 2-1 with a 3.79 ERA in three career starts against the Angels and has shut down Pujols (1-for-8) while being obliterated by Trout (6-for-8, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners RF Nori Aoki went 3-for-5 with two steals in the opener after going 3-for-19 during his previous eight games.

2. Los Angeles RF Kole Calhoun was hitless in three at-bats on Friday and is 4-for-34 over his last nine contests.

3. Zunino hit a three-run homer on Friday - his third in four games and sixth in 41 at-bats since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Angels 3