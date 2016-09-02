Preview: Angels at Mariners

The Los Angeles Angels are showing some life lately during an otherwise disappointing season and look to damage the Seattle Mariners' playoff hopes even more over the weekend. The Angels look to extend their winning streak to six games when they visit the fading Mariners on Friday for the opener of a three-game series between the American League West rivals.

Mike Trout is expected to play after being involved in a car accident and Albert Pujols (foot) could be back for Los Angeles after both missed Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Cincinnati. Brett Oberholtzer takes a 4-0 lifetime record against the Mariners into his start Friday against Ariel Miranda, who will try to end Seattle’s five-game slide that has included 41 runs against. The Mariners are 1-8 in their last nine contests to drop four games back in the AL wild card race after a 14-1 loss to Texas on Wednesday. Robinson Cano is 8-for-17 during a five-game hitting streak for Seattle, but fellow slugger Nelson Cruz has missed two games with nerve issues in his left hand and is day-to-day.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Brett Oberholtzer (3-2, 5.16 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (1-1, 5.70)

Oberholtzer makes his second straight start after allowing one run on a solo homer and three hits in three innings that included 59 pitches. The 27-year-old, who made 42 starts with Houston from 2013-15, has surrendered 14 blasts in 59 1/3 innings in 2016. Cano and Chris Iannetta (one homer) are both 4-for-9 versus Oberholtzer, who pitched one scoreless inning to beat Seattle on Aug. 16.

Miranda has permitted three runs or fewer in all four starts since coming over from Baltimore in the deal for Wade Miley. The 27-year-old Cuban gained his only win in his relief stint with the Mariners and has struggled with control his last three outings, walking eight in 14 2/3 frames. Kole Calhoun went 2-for-2 on Aug. 16 against Miranda, who yielded three runs in five innings of a no-decision in a 7-6 loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cano needs one double to reach 30 for the 12th consecutive season to start his career.

2. Pujols is tied with Frank Robinson for ninth in major league history with 586 homers and needs two doubles to reach 600.

3. The Mariners are just 23-30 against AL West opponents, but are 36-28 at Safeco Field where they will play the next seven games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Angels 3