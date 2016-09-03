Preview: Angels at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners ended an untimely five-game losing streak in the series opener and look to defeat the Los Angeles Angels for the second straight night on Saturday in the middle contest of their three-game set. Seattle registered 13 hits in Friday's 11-8 triumph for only its second victory in 10 games.

The Mariners are attempting to remain part of the American League wild-card race, and the victory in the opener of a seven-game homestand leaves them four games behind Baltimore and Detroit for the second spot. Dae-Ho Lee recorded his second consecutive three-hit performance and is 8-for-14 over his last three contests. Angels superstar Mike Trout, who smacked a three-run homer on Friday, is 8-for-10 with two blasts and five RBIs against scheduled Mariners starter Taijuan Walker. Friday's loss ended Los Angeles' five-game winning streak and was only its second defeat in the last nine contests.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (2-3, 4.75 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (4-9, 4.19)

Skaggs ended a five-start victory drought in his last turn as he blanked Detroit on two hits over six innings. He was roughed up twice by Seattle during the winless stretch - going 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA and allowing 20 baserunners in just 8 2/3 innings. Skaggs is 0-2 with a 6.04 ERA in four career starts against Seattle and has experienced issues retiring Robinson Cano (5-for-9) and Kyle Seager (5-for-10, one homer).

Walker lost back-to-back outings against the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox as his disappointing campaign continues. A foot ailment eventually sent him to the disabled list and he then was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma in August. Walker was shelled for six runs and seven hits in four innings versus the Angels on Aug. 6 and has posted a 2-1 record and 5.48 ERA in four career starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle DH Nelson Cruz hit his 33rd homer in the opener - his lone hit in 13 at-bats over his last three games.

2. Los Angeles 3B Yunel Escobar was activated from the seven-day concussion list prior to Friday's game and reached base three times on a single and two walks.

3. Mariners SS Ketel Marte drove in three runs on Friday to end an eight-game RBI drought.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Angels 2