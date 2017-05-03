Homers back Wood as Dodgers rout Marlins
LOS ANGELES -- Alex Wood threw 7 1/3 shutout innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 7-2 in a game that featured a benching-clearing incident on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
The Los Angeles Angels had to work extra hard in the series opener to claim a victory and will be looking for their eighth win in nine games when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The red-hot Angels pushed across two runs in the 11th inning for a 6-4 triumph in Tuesday's opener of the three-game set.
Albert Pujols recorded three hits on Tuesday, including the tiebreaking double in the 11th inning, and Mike Trout extended his hitting streak to 15 games - matching his career best. Both players have struggled against scheduled Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma, as Trout is batting just .180 with one homer in 50 career at-bats and Pujols (two homers) is even worse at .140 in 57 at-bats. The Mariners, who have dropped three straight overall games, are 0-4 against the Angels this season. Nelson Cruz has recorded five homers and 16 RBIs during an 11-game hitting streak and has gone deep three times in 18 career at-bats against scheduled Los Angeles starter Ricky Nolasco.
TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (2-2, 4.13 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (0-2, 4.15)
Nolasco has won back-to-back decisions, including a victory over Oakland last time out in which he allowed one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. The 34-year-old served up seven homers over his first four starts before keeping the ball in the park against the Athletics. Nolasco settled for a no-decision against Seattle on April 8, when he gave up two runs and four hits over six frames, and is 1-4 with a 4.33 ERA in six career starts versus the Mariners.
Iwakuma is winless in five starts and has lasted less than six innings in each of his last three turns. The 36-year-old recorded a career-best 16 wins last season, but a strikeout-to-walk ratio that was more than 7-to-1 in 2014 is nearly even this season (12 strikeouts, 11 walks). Iwakuma is 9-5 with a 2.76 ERA in 20 career appearances (19 starts) against the Angels and gave up one run and two hits in six innings of a no-decision on April 9.
WALK-OFFS
1. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano, who is 6-for-15 with two homers against Nolasco, registered his second three-hit performance of the season in the opener.
2. Los Angeles 2B Danny Espinosa was hitless in six at-bats in the opener and is 2-for-38 over his last 11 contests.
3. Seattle recalled RHPs Jean Machi and Emilio Pagan from Triple-A Tacoma, optioned 1B Daniel Vogelbach to the same club and designated RHP Casey Fien for assignment.
PREDICTION: Angels 5, Mariners 1
LOS ANGELES -- Alex Wood threw 7 1/3 shutout innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 7-2 in a game that featured a benching-clearing incident on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
The U.S. military on Friday scrambled two Air Force fighter jets to escort an American Airlines flight into Honolulu International Airport after a disturbance involving a Turkish passenger aboard the plane was reported, officials said.
May 19 The U.S. military on Friday scrambled two Air Force fighter jets to escort an American Airlines flight into Honolulu International Airport after a disturbance involving a Turkish passenger aboard the plane was reported, officials said.