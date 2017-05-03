The Los Angeles Angels had to work extra hard in the series opener to claim a victory and will be looking for their eighth win in nine games when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The red-hot Angels pushed across two runs in the 11th inning for a 6-4 triumph in Tuesday's opener of the three-game set.

Albert Pujols recorded three hits on Tuesday, including the tiebreaking double in the 11th inning, and Mike Trout extended his hitting streak to 15 games - matching his career best. Both players have struggled against scheduled Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma, as Trout is batting just .180 with one homer in 50 career at-bats and Pujols (two homers) is even worse at .140 in 57 at-bats. The Mariners, who have dropped three straight overall games, are 0-4 against the Angels this season. Nelson Cruz has recorded five homers and 16 RBIs during an 11-game hitting streak and has gone deep three times in 18 career at-bats against scheduled Los Angeles starter Ricky Nolasco.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (2-2, 4.13 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (0-2, 4.15)

Nolasco has won back-to-back decisions, including a victory over Oakland last time out in which he allowed one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. The 34-year-old served up seven homers over his first four starts before keeping the ball in the park against the Athletics. Nolasco settled for a no-decision against Seattle on April 8, when he gave up two runs and four hits over six frames, and is 1-4 with a 4.33 ERA in six career starts versus the Mariners.

Iwakuma is winless in five starts and has lasted less than six innings in each of his last three turns. The 36-year-old recorded a career-best 16 wins last season, but a strikeout-to-walk ratio that was more than 7-to-1 in 2014 is nearly even this season (12 strikeouts, 11 walks). Iwakuma is 9-5 with a 2.76 ERA in 20 career appearances (19 starts) against the Angels and gave up one run and two hits in six innings of a no-decision on April 9.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano, who is 6-for-15 with two homers against Nolasco, registered his second three-hit performance of the season in the opener.

2. Los Angeles 2B Danny Espinosa was hitless in six at-bats in the opener and is 2-for-38 over his last 11 contests.

3. Seattle recalled RHPs Jean Machi and Emilio Pagan from Triple-A Tacoma, optioned 1B Daniel Vogelbach to the same club and designated RHP Casey Fien for assignment.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Mariners 1