Preview: Angels at Mariners

Nelson Cruz's slow start is nothing but a distant memory as he attempts to continue his torrid hitting when the Seattle Mariners conclude their three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Cruz is 20-for-43 during a 12-game hitting streak as he has raised his batting average 109 points to .327.

Cruz, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 victory, has recorded five homers and 17 RBIs during his hitting streak. Jean Segura also was a key cog in Seattle's first win in five games against the Angels this season, as he homered and registered a career-best four RBIs. Los Angeles star Mike Trout, who was named American League Player of the Month for April, slugged a two-run homer on Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 16 games. Kole Calhoun is 9-for-25 during his five-game hitting streak and has homered in three straight contests for the Angels, including going deep off Seattle closer Edwin Diaz in each of the last two games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Alex Meyer (0-0, 4.91 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Ariel Miranda (2-2, 3.81)

The 6-9 Meyer is being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to make his second start of the season, and Los Angeles is hoping he can fill the rotation void caused by the loss of Tyler Skaggs for 10-to-12 weeks with an oblique injury. Angels manager Mike Scioscia indicated the fill-in appearance isn't a one-start deal and the club wants to take a long look at the 27-year-old, who has posted a 6.54 ERA in 10 career appearances (seven starts). Meyer lost to Seattle last season, when he gave up four runs and five hits in four innings - including a two-run homer by Cruz.

Miranda has allowed a total of one run in his two victories and given up four in each of his two defeats. The 28-year-old has fared well at Safeco Field in his brief big-league career by going 5-1 with a 3.48 ERA in 10 career appearances (eight starts). Miranda went 2-0 with a 3.71 ERA and .190 batting average against in three starts against the Angels last season and shut down Albert Pujols (0-for-8) while struggling against Calhoun (4-for-7).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano homered on Wednesday and is 4-for-8 in the series.

2. Los Angeles 3B Yunel Escobar is 5-for-15 over his last three games after going 2-for-31 over his previous seven outings.

3. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager, who has homered just once this season, is 3-for-18 over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Angels 8, Mariners 6