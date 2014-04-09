(Updated: ADDS Rodney earned second save in graph 5 ADDS final note with Hamilton leaving)

Mariners 5, Angels 3: Corey Hart hit two homers and drove in four runs, and James Paxton settled down after a rough first inning before leaving with a left lat strain as Seattle won its home opener.

Justin Smoak had two hits and drove in a run for the Mariners, who outscored the Angels 26-8 during a three-game sweep in Anaheim to open the season. Paxton (2-0) yielded three runs, four hits and struck out four in five innings while retiring the last 14 batters he faced to improve to 5-0 in his career.

Albert Pujols hit a two-run homer to become the 52nd player in major league history to reach 1,500 RBIs while David Freese added a solo shot as Los Angeles took a 3-0 lead in its first at-bat. Hector Santiago (0-2) couldn’t hold it, though, allowing four runs, five hits and three walks while striking out six in 4 1/3 innings.

Seattle scored four runs in the third inning after it appeared they were retired in order, but Brad Miller reached first on a wild pitch after striking out. Robinson Cano walked, Smoak drove in Miller with a single to center and Hart crushed an 0-2 pitch out to left.

Hart completed his 15th career multi-homer game when he drove a 2-0 fastball over the center field wall in the seventh to make it 5-3. Tom Wilhelmsen struck out Mike Trout to end the eighth and Fernando Rodney walked Pujols and Freese to start the ninth before striking out two and retiring Raul Ibanez on a fly out to earn his second save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, with the Vince Lombardi Trophy by his side, threw out the ceremonial first pitch while Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith and coach Pete Carroll were also on hand. ... Pujols trails only Alex Rodriguez (1,969) among active players in RBIs. ... Ibanez, who played 11 seasons in Seattle and has the most home runs in Safeco Field history with 83, was honored prior the game. ... Los Angeles LF Josh Hamilton left in the ninth inning with a thumb injury as Ian Stewart struck out pinch-hitting in his place.